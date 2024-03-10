Here Are The 2024 Academy Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | March 10, 2024 | Culture, Awards,
Hollywood celebrated the best in film at the Dolby Theatre on March 10. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, read on for the winners of the 2024 Academy Awards.
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper in Maestro
Colman Domingo in Rustin
Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction
Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Ryan Gosling in Barbie
Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Annette Bening in Nyad
Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan in Maestro
Emma Stone in Poor Things (WINNER)
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple
America Ferrera in Barbie
Jodie Foster in Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers (WINNER)
Best animated feature film of the year
The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki (WINNER)
Elemental Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
Nimona Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
Robot Dreams Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Achievement in cinematography
El Conde Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things Robbie Ryan
Achievement in costume design
Barbie Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon Jacqueline West
Napoleon Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things Holly Waddington (WINNER)
Achievement in directing
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan (WINNER)
Poor Things Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Best documentary feature film
Bobi Wine: The People's President Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
The Eternal Memory Nominees to be determined
Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
To Kill a Tiger Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath (WINNER)
Best documentary short film
The ABCs of Book Banning Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
The Barber of Little Rock John Hoffman and Christine Turner
Island in Between S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
The Last Repair Shop Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers (WINNER)
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Achievement in film editing
Anatomy of a Fall Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer Jennifer Lame (WINNER)
Poor Things Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Best international feature film of the year
Io Capitano Italy
Perfect Days Japan
Society of the Snow Spain
The Teachers' Lounge Germany
The Zone of Interest United Kingdom (WINNER)
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
Golda Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer Luisa Abel
Poor Things Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (WINNER)
Society of the Snow Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
American Fiction Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson (WINNER)
Poor Things Jerskin Fendrix
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie
Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony
Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon
Music and Lyric by Scott George
"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (WINNER)
Best motion picture of the year
American Fiction Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers
Anatomy of a Fall Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers
"Barbie" David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
The Holdovers Mark Johnson, Producer
Killers of the Flower Moon Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers
Maestro Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Oppenheimer Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers (WINNER)
Past Lives David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers
Poor Things Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
The Zone of Interest James Wilson, Producer
Achievement in production design
Barbie Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
Napoleon Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
Poor Things Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek (WINNER)
Best animated short film
Letter to a Pig Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-Five Senses Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
Our Uniform Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" Dave Mullins and Brad Booker (WINNER)
Best live action short film
The After Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
Invincible Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
Knight of Fortune Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Achievement in sound
The Creator Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Maestro Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell
The Zone of Interest Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn (WINNER)
Achievement in visual effects
The Creator Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
Godzilla Minus One Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima (WINNER)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
Napoleon Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Adapted screenplay
American Fiction Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson (WINNER)
Barbie Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
Poor Things Screenplay by Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest Written by Jonathan Glazer
Original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (WINNER)
The Holdovers Written by David Hemingson
Maestro Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
May December Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
Past Lives Written by Celine Song
