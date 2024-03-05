Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Oscars

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | March 5, 2024 | Culture, Entertainment,
The 96th annual Academy Awards are almost here. And we have everything you need to know about the ceremony.
See Also: Here Are The 2024 Academy Award Nominees
From the host, to the nominees and more, here's all the essential Oscars info.
March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
ABC will air the show.
The night begins at 7 p.m. Eastern.
Jimmy Kimmel is back once again to host. This wil be his fourth time helming the event.
Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nods, with Poor Things and Killers Of The Flower Moon following with 11 and 10 respectively. See the full list here.
Outsides of the expected nominees, several stars have been announced as presenters including Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong'o, Catherine O'Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.
Ryan Gosling will take the stage for the nominated song "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Billie Eilish will sing "What Was I Made For" from the same film; Becky G will perform the Flamin' Hot song "The Fire Inside;" "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony will see Jon Batiste as performer and Scott Geroge and the Osage Singers have been tapped for "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers Of The Flower Moon.
A special episode of Abbott Elementary has the post-Oscars slot.
Photography by: John Salangsang, BFA.com