Sip Like The Hollywood Elite With These Oscar-Themed Cocktails

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink Awards

The 95 annual Academy Awards are happening March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. And while most of us will be watching from our couches, that doesn’t mean your night can’t be just as glamorous. For starters, you can make your very own Oscars-themed cocktails. Read below to find your perfect drink to celebrate the industry’s biggest night.

Best Picture Paloma

Created by mixologist Charles Joly for the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official party following the Oscars.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado

½ oz Beet & Orange Juice Blend

¼ oz Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

1 oz Sparkling Water

Dashes Salt Water

Rosemary Sprig

Dehydrated Orange Wheel

Method

Add all ingredients (except sparkling water) in a shaker with ice

Shake vigorously and strain over ice into a collins glass

Garnish with rosemary sprig and dehydrated orange wheel

Meet Me at Dusk

Created by mixologist Nora Furst

Ingredients

5 oz. Coppola Diamond Collection Prosecco

1 oz. Lemoncello

.5 oz. Maple syrup

Garnish - Orange slice, Cocktail cherry, Aromatic bitters

Method

Add all ingredients to a Collins glass.

Top with ice.

Dash bitters on top.

Garnish with an orange slice and a cherry.

Tell Her Story

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Orange peel and toasted rosemary twig

Method

Mix 1.5 oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label, 0.5 oz. 1:1 Simple Syrup and 2 dashes of Aromatic Bitters in an iced-filled glass and stir well.

For the syrup, heat equal amounts of sugar and water in a pan until the sugar dissolves.

Pour into a tumblr over ice.

Go for one large cube, an ice ball or several small cubes.

Twist a piece of orange zest over the glass to release the aromatic oils.

Garnish with orange peel and toasted rosemary.

Meet Me At The Dolby

Created by Milagro Tequila West Coast Ambassador, Luis Lopez

Ingredients

1 ½ parts Milagro Silver

1 ½ parts Mango juice

½ part Fresh Lemon Juice

½ part Agave

Lemon wheel

Method

Add all ingredients into the shaker

Shake for 10 seconds

Strain into a martini glass

Garnish and enjoy.

Don’t Worry Baby

Movie Pairing: Elvis

Available at: Ponyboy (Brooklyn, NY)

Created by: Christopher Reyes

Ingredients

1 oz Bombay sapphire gin

.75 oz lillet blanc

.5 oz Jasmine syrup

.25oz crème de pêche

.5 oz lime

3 basil leaves

Lemon wheel

Method

Whip shake all ingredients with pebble ice.

Pour the mixture over crushed ice.

Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Best in Pour

Ingredients

1 ½ parts The Glenlivet 14 Year Old

¾ parts Lillet Blanc

2 dashes angostura bitters

Method

Stir with ice.

Strain into coupe glass.

Garnish with gold dusted popcorn

See also: Your Guide To Celebrity Wine