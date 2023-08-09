Orveda's New Serum Is Sure To Be The Standout Star Of Your Regimen

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Style & Beauty

With its newly debuted Omnipotent Concentrate, Orveda offers an ultrapotent and all-encompassing serum sure to be the standout star of your regimen.

Now more than ever before, we all realize the importance of symbiosis. We must be kinder to our planet, community and ourselves to thrive. Enter Orveda, the beautiful brainchild of Sue Y. Nabi, CEO of Coty, and Nicolas Vu, CEO of Orveda.

The luxe off ering includes a comprehensive portfolio of 20 complementary products conceived to work together in perfect synergy. Breakout stars have already emerged like the Orveda Healing Sap, beloved by beauty editors and all alike for its glow-getting power, and the Overnight Skin Recovery Masque, which has fervent fans among frequent flyers to restore the skin during travel or when they need the benefit of its unique “ironing effect” to plump, smooth and soften. The connective tissue is that the products are both powerful and gentle enough to work with other outside products. They are nonreactive, yet they deliver serious results. That ethos of celebrating individual strength and supporting an ecosystem echoes throughout the brand—from the founders’ messaging of inclusive beauty to the deep commitment to science and sustainability.

“At Coty, we firmly believe that no one can control or dictate what is, or is not, beautiful,” off ers Nabi, one of Orveda’s founders. “The future of beauty we strive to create is one anchored in a deep respect for, and commitment to, infinite expressions of individual beauty and experiences. This ethos is embodied in our latest innovations, Orveda’s new Omnipotent Concentrate serum, which I believe is perhaps the most potent serum of all time.”

And behind the forward-thinking ethos is serious science to add a potent punch. “As part of our continued quest to power beauty with cutting-edge science, Orveda has created Omnipotent Concentrate, a new serum that sits at the crossroads of scientific innovation in the areas of microbiome and cellular longevity,” says Vu of the serum that is available on orveda.com as of Aug. 15 and on saksfifthavenue.com as of Sept. 15. “Omnipotent Concentrate has shown very strong clinical results and is expected to further cement Orveda’s leading position at the nexus of innovation, beauty and wellness.”

The key players in this beauty breakthrough are senescent cells—which you can think of as “zombie cells” that are damaged yet refuse to die. After much research to understand how cellular communication takes place between healthy and senescent cells, Orveda scientists discovered three ways to impact cellular longevity: 1) Assist the beneficial signals sent by healthy cells (for example, that trigger collagen production); 2) Delay the formation of senescent cells; and 3) Silence the senescent cells’ inflammatory signals that spread to surrounding healthy cells. The Omnipotent Concentrate—composed of 16 actives, 10 of which are biotech derived and at an exclusive concentration of 24%—employs a bevy of biotechnologies, including biofermentation, enzymatic catalysis and plant cell culture.

Perhaps the packaging itself says it best—wrapped in verdant green, the box resembles a lotus flower’s opening, revealing the product’s precious nectar. Th e message is to celebrate and exalt unique, powerful and natural beauty. Indeed, a message we can all support.