Oracle Red Bull Racing Debuts APL Sneakers, Announces Multi-Year Partnership

Step up to the champions and walk a mile in their shoes with the latest Formula 1 footwear collab.

Oracle Red Bull Racing has announced a new partnership with Athletic Propulsions Labs (APL), a luxury performance footwear brand. The multi-year partnership will see APL bring its expertise in research, innovation, design and creativity to provide comfort, performance and aesthetics to the championship team and its trackside staff.

The 360-degree partnership will include custom silhouettes designed collectively by the APL and Oracle Red Bull Racing teams, along with events, bespoke content and worldwide launches.

Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen, grand prix-winning team-mate Sergio “Checo” Perez and the team’s personnel debuted exclusive APL x Oracle Red Bull Racing footwear at the recent Bahrain GP.

“Formula One is all about the continual pursuit of performance gains through research, analysis and innovation, and in APL we’ve found a partner whose focus on those essential goals matches our own,” Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing, says in a press release. “APL’s designs are born of a strong technological understanding of the mechanics of athletic performance but they’re also allied to great style and creativity – all attributes that are shared with the best F1 design. We’re delighted to have them on board and we look forward to a strong future together.”

Founded by brothers Adam and Ryan Goldston, APL has become one of the boldest names in athletic footwear, turning heads at its launch for becoming the only shoe banned from the NBA due to the fact that its proprietary in-shoe technology has been proven to make wearers immediately jump higher.

The company has expanded to bring running shoes, cross-training sneakers and comfortable recovery slides to the market. What it will do with Red Bull racers is sure to be stellar.

“Our Partnership with F1 World Champions, Oracle Red Bull Racing could not be more exciting,” the brothers are quoted in a joint statement. “APL is the world leader in luxury performance, and they are the world leader on the grid. For this multi-year partnership, we will use our expertise in engineering, performance and aesthetics to help the team not only have the best performing, but also the best looking shoes on the circuit.”

F1 is no stranger to cool crossover partnerships. In 2022 alone, teams from Scuderia Ferrari to Mercedes collaborated with Ray-Ban, Balenciaga and footwear brand P448, to name a few. APL even collaborated with McLaren last year, bringing bright orange kicks to the track.

The partnership between APL and Oracle Red Bull Racing is a significant development in the world of Formula One. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for this partnership and the new footwear designs that they will bring to the world of Formula One. Learn more about this exciting collab and shop APLs styles for yourself at athleticpropulsionlabs.com.