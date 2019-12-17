At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

April 8, 2021

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Shares A Page From Her Latest Cookbook
April 7, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Croque Madame by Nice Matin's Chef Eric Starkman
April 6, 2021

Chandon Sparkling Wine Gets Fresh New Look For Spring

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home
April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection
April 5, 2021

The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List

April 8, 2021

See Berluti's FW 21/22 Collection: 'Living Together Apart'
April 8, 2021

Zac Sheaffer's Zamage Clothing Is Your One-Stop Destination for the Latest Trends in Fashion
April 8, 2021

Panerai's Newest Watch Changes With Time
OptionsSwing Inc. Disrupts the Online Trading Space with Their “Education First, Profit Second” Strategy

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 8, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

People have been investing in the stock market for decades to enjoy payoffs that will help them through retirement or help put their kids through college. Millennials, however, seem to be wary of the stock market. According to Investopedia, 40 percent of millennials believe investing is “risky,” while nearly 25 percent call it “overwhelming.”. The main reason behind this trepidation is a lack of knowledge about the stock market and finances in general. Jason Lee, the founder of OptionsSwing, created his brand to help people gain the understanding they need to navigate through the stock market successfully.

Vegas_Mag_Options_Swing.JPG
A Winning Motto
“Education first, profit second” is the OptionsSwing motto. It encompasses the belief that with the power of hooking up your bank account and trading the same day comes the responsibility, so you don’t needlessly lose money. Lee says the stock market is sometimes compared to a casino, where many traders lose money. 
“This happens because sometimes they don’t know when to stop, but more often than not, it’s because they have little to no education about the stock market, which leads to poor and uninformed decisions,” says Lee.

How it All Began
Jason Lee, the founder of OptionsSwing, built the business based on his own success after discovering swing and options trading. He had been investing for years before he learned about these types of trading. After studying them and giving them a shot, he had his most successful trading year, which earned him over $400,000 while still working full-time. Shortly after, he started the @optionsswing Instagram page to share his insights into the stock market. After attracting thousands of followers in a short time, he found his calling to create a system that teaches others how to be successful like he was.

Knowledge is Power
OptionsSwing is a membership subscription service offering three main products: monthly membership, yearly membership, and a video course. Included in this membership is access to the community’s premium private discord server of over 2,000 other members sharing the same goal to learn and become more disciplined traders. OptionsSwing teaches students of all experience levels various options trading strategies, including scalps, day trades, and swing trades. With real-time transparent trading every weekday, they teach their members through examples and not just words. OptionsSwing has created many different channels, automations, and resources for their community, including bots. Members can ask questions, analyze, learn, and trade together in a safe and encouraging environment.

The Future is Bright
OptionsSwing has a bright future ahead. They’re planning to offer a full range of online trading courses that people can take any time, any place. Lee says they look forward to creating a learning management platform that enables anyone to learn trading basics.


