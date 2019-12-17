Opt Health Resets Biological Age For Men

Thomas Herd | February 26, 2021 | Lifestyle

Chronological age is a completely different barometer than biological age.

It is in fact quite liberating for many men to learn that the two are not bound together.

One can even reverse his biological age while chronological age stays fixed.

This empowering epiphany is part of he central mission of Opt health, the rising market leader in men's telehealth.

According to Opt's Founder Camilo Isaza: "The fact that one’s physical state deteriorates with age is accepted as the norm, but with today’s medical, scientific, and technological developments, aging does not have to equate to a subpar life. We have a solution to give men their 'youth' back in a more convenient and personalized manner than ever before."

Opt Health empowers men to reverse their biological clocks by bringing them turnkey education, treatment programs, and expert physicians who can quickly evaluate, diagnose, and then prescribe what a man needs to do in order to turn back the dial.

Take testosterone deficiency, for example, a primary cause of advanced aging for men. Opt Health offers a suite of cutting edge therapy treatments- such as BHRT—bioidentical hormone replacement therapy- that can reverse the aging process at a cellular level. Their platform dashboard further allows you to track your endocrine levels, share with physicians, and stay abreast on other treatments that can be combined to amplify results.

To learn more, visit https://getopt.com/.