One Steakhouse: A Brothers Legacy In The Making

Alaskan king crab pasta with white miso butter and toasted lemon breadcrumbs PHOTO BY PETER HARASTY

Brothers and restaurateurs David and Michael Morton are carrying on their family’s culinary legacy with the debut of One Steakhouse at the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.



One Steakhouse’s upstairs lounge area PHOTO: BY MICHAEL MUNDY

After growing up watching their father, Arnie Morton, and grandfather, Morton C. Morton, build one of the industry’s most iconic restaurants—Morton’s Steakhouse—brothers David and Michael Morton have created a fresh take on the classic steakhouse model—but this isn’t their first rodeo. Between the two of them, the accomplished pair own more than 10 restaurants and hospitality venues across Las Vegas and Chicago, including La Cave at Wynn and Crush at MGM Grand. Now, the brothers are back together in Sin City once more with the debut of One Steakhouse at the brand-new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the replacement for their previous venture, MB Steak, at the now-shuttered Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. “For years, sitting around at family gatherings, David and I oft en found ourselves talking about menus, restaurant aesthetic and little things our father did or said like, ‘It’s 99% common sense and 10% a good eye,’” says Michael of their upbringing in the culinary world. “He could tell if the lights were set right before he even walked through the door, or see a bottle out of place on a 30-foot bar; he was a genius. Those conversations always seemed to turn to steakhouse memories, and the more we talked, the more we realized that we had to create our own version of those memories.”



Executive chef Patrick Munster slices into a cut of steak. PHOTO: BY PETER HARASTY

That dream is now a reality at One Steakhouse, a two-story, 9,000-square-foot hot spot, where executive chef Patrick Munster is serving a thoughtfully curated menu of steakhouse favorites. Book table 62—one of three suede-velvet highboy booths in the lounge, Michael’s go-to—or table 40—a circular booth in the corner of the dining room that Michael calls “simultaneously intimate and voyeuristic,” which is David’s top spot. Start with the chef’s go-to appetizer, Rhode Island calamari with basil aioli and arrabbiata. Then, tempt your taste buds with three different iterations of surf and turf—like the Snake River Farm wagyu strip with Alaskan king crab legs—which all arrive on a sizzling tabletop grill; or try the popular cowboy steak, a certified black Angus USDA prime 24-ounce. bone-in ribeye.



The smoky Bootlegger cocktail includes Macallan 12-year double-cask single malt scotch, all-natural spiced apple syrup, Australian barrel spice bitters, Australian aromatic bitters and aromatic smoke COURTESY OF ONE STEAKHOUSE

Large groups should indulge in the Tomahawk Feast. “It is the ultimate experience served for the entire table, so no one has to make decisions, except which six sides to fight over,” says Michael. “The 16-pound steak itself is reminiscent of The Flintstones; the whole room stops to watch chef Pat wheel it out and carve it up.” Those looking for dishes that don’t include steak should opt for the Mary’s half chicken—ask for it “Morty’s way.” “The chef will swap out the black truffle reduction for spicy peppercorn,” reveals Michael. Wash it all down with the signature Bootlegg er cocktail—a cold glass of Macallan 12-year double-cask single malt scotch teamed with spiced apple syrup and bitters that arrives in a dome of aromatic smoke. To finish, try the carrot cake with spiced roasted pineapple and vanilla bean creme anglaise, which Michael calls “phenomenal.”

No matter the order, One Steakhouse is an exquisite addition to the next era of the Morton empire—and the future is burning bright. 4455 Paradise Road, 702.522.8111, onesteakhouselv.com; virginhotelslv.com