Home & Real Estate, Lifestyle, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Features, Style, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, Apple News, City Life, Home Feature, Guides,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Home & Real Estate, Lifestyle, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Features, Style, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, Apple News, City Life, Home Feature, Guides,

Sign on the dotted line to hold the keys to one of these on-the-market Las Vegas mansions.



The backyard at 58 Midnight Sky Drive is ideal for entertaining, thanks to an 80-foot swimming pool and myriad gathering spaces. ALL PHOTOS BY ROOTED ELEMENTS MEDIA

58 MIDNIGHT SKY DRIVE

Built in 2020, the enchantment of this modern mansion in The Ridges in Summerlin begins outdoors. Fragrant lemon, lime and pomegranate trees surround the 0.52-acre property, which is set against the gorgeous backdrop of the mountains. A single-story layout is ideal for homeowners of all ages and includes three spacious guest suites, five bathrooms and a primary suite equipped with a sauna and private garden access. Drop your ride in the four-car climate-controlled garage, take a dip in the 80-foot swimming pool—complemented by a spa and outdoor kitchen—and unwind with a glass of vino from your climate-controlled wine cellar that can house up to 1,200 bottles. Pocket doors provide seamless indoor-outdoor living, making this home what desert dreams are made of. $7.15 million, listed by Samuel L. Coleman, IS Luxury, 702.883.7845, isluxury.com

The great room highlights a focal-point fireplace and the climate-controlled wine cellar, which holds up to 1,200 bottles.



2333 PINTO LANE

Tucked within a historic Las Vegas neighborhood just north of the Strip, this sprawling estate lies on a 0.97-acre lot and has been remodeled from top to bottom. Enjoy 7,478 square feet of living space, complete with seven bedrooms—including two primary suites—and eight bathrooms. Adventurers will love the four-car tandem pull-through garage with an electric car charger and separate RV parking and hookups. In the backyard, take a swing in the tennis court or beat the Las Vegas heat in the 8-foot-deep pool paired with a spa and detached casita ready to be converted into a charming pool house. A sleek and minimalistic kitchen is ideal for entertaining and offers prime sightlines of the living areas, glass-enclosed wine wall and the outdoors beyond. $5.49 million, listed by Chip Madsen, IS Luxury, 702.420.3332, isluxury.com



The clean-lined kitchen is quiet luxury at its finest.



One of the home’s two primary suites



Water features in the pool and plenty of room for the kiddos to run around ensure family members of all ages enjoy this modern mansion.