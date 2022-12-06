What $12 Million and $24 Million Can Get You In Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate

The price tags of these magnificent mansions reflect the lavish amenities and sprawling space they each come equipped with. Yes, the Las Vegas real estate market is in full bloom.

1602 VILLA RICA DRIVE | $11,888,000

Featuring interior design by Scorsetti Design Home Collection, this stunning 8,166-square-foot home can be purchased fully furnished. And with five en suite bedrooms, plus eight bathrooms, outfitting this sprawling space is no small task. Tucked within Seven Hills in Henderson, 1602 Villa Rica Drive is an entertainer’s paradise. Inside, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances elevate the gourmet kitchen while a top-notch theater room brings the big screen home. From there, automatic pocket doors give way to the opulent outdoors, where an infinity-edge pool, spa, kitchen and bar, and a lounge area with a sleek fire pit embrace the dazzling desert surroundings. Michele Sullivan, Douglas Elliman of Nevada, 702.860.8995, msluxuryhomes.com



An expansive balcony off the primary bedroom is an ideal place to enjoy evening sunsets



Las Vegas’ Scorsetti Design Home Collection created the residence’s elegant ambiance.

4909 VEGAS HILLS COURT | $23,900,000

It’s all about indoor-outdoor living at this modern mansion located in the Summit Club. Spanning nearly 1 acre, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home clocks in at 8,936 square feet, ensuring plenty of space for owners and visitors alike. A first-floor primary retreat rivals Las Vegas’ best Strip-side suites, as mountain and desert views await from the spacious bedroom and spectacular primary bathroom, a showstopper where glass walls envelop the space in lush landscaping. Guests will enjoy their own upstairs escape outfitted with its own additional living room, kitchen, dining area and two bedrooms. A spacious backyard invites dwellers to enjoy their own private pool, and a Zen courtyard ensures relaxation from the moment you arrive at your home, sweet home. Austin Sherwood, IS Luxury, 702.686.6638, isluxury.com

Soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light give the home an airy feeling



Palatial stone columns frame the home’s exquisite entryway



Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the sleek backyard



Indoor and outdoor dining awaits.