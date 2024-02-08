Here's What $12 Million Gets You In Henderson: Three Listings On The Market

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Home & Real Estate

With the eye-catching Sphere, the introduction of F1 and the recent Super Bowl, it often feels like Las Vegas has become the center of the cultural universe. That attention also brings interest to our real estate market, which continues to boom in all directions. Today, we’re looking at the Henderson neighborhood a little closer, inspecting what $12 million will get you in this Clark County oasis.

597 Saint Croix St.

$12,000,000

This single-family residence boasts three bedrooms, six bathrooms and 10,0005 square feet of luxurious space. Dubbed The MacDonald Estate, the gated compound sits on 2.5 acres and gives the owners a wonderful view of both the mountains and the city. Cozy up by the fireplace in the colder months, and make the most of the outdoor kitchen, spa, sundeck and pool during the summer heat. Kristen Routh Silberman, Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC, 702-616-1910, kristenrouthsilberman.elliman.com.

21 Sky Arc Ct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kassandra Niotta (@kassandra_niotta)

$10,799,000

Step into this newly-constructed wonder that boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms and 7,722 square feet of space. It's a New American home built with all the latest technology and cutting-edge products. Enjoy sweeping views of the Strip from your ample indoor-outdoor spaces, brought to life with large pocketing multi-slide doors throughout the home. Daniel S. Coletti, Sun West Luxury Realty LLC, 702-363-8060, zillow.com.

650 Dragon Peak Ct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlee Neshkoff (@ashlee_neshkoff)

$10,000,000

Still under construction but listed for $10 million, this brilliant and sophisticated modern castle features four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 9,426 square-feet of living space. Park your cars in the garage with six oversized spaces, and welcome guests through the impressive double gates into this two-story abode. Entertain with a wine room and a movie theater, and get your work done in the ample home office. Ashlee Neshkoff, BHHS Nevada Properties, 702-533-5508, zillow.com.

Want to see even more astounding properties? This is what $45 million gets you in the Las Vegas area.