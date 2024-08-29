Home & Real Estate, Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, Community, Apple News, City Life, Home Feature,

An architectural masterpiece in Dragon Ridge at MacDonald Highlands is now on the market for $8.9 million.

Beat the Las Vegas heat in the home’s elongated pool and spa. ALL PHOTOS BY DAMON BOTTICELLI, LAS VEGAS REAL ESTATE PHOTOGRAPHY

Sprawled across 7,976 square feet, this newly debuted estate at 709 Dragon Peak Drive in MacDonald Highlands offers buyers an unmatched living experience. “The home is part of Blue Heron Elite’s Luminary Collection, a very special selection of architecturally significant homes offering expedited delivery,” shares Tyler Jones, CEO and founder of Blue Heron. “Its darker, moodier tones are inspired by the iconic beauty of the natural rock formation resembling a dragon’s spine in MacDonald Highlands, with rugged undertones that appeal to automotive enthusiasts.” The dazzling seven-car garage will equally impress motorheads, while an entertainment room with a wet bar, a media room, a gym, and seamless indoor-outdoor living makes the home ideal for entertaining.



A floor-to-ceiling fireplace makes a statement in the living room.



A lower-level entertainment room with a wet bar is perfect for hosting guests.

Known as Drift—a nod to the motorsport of drifting—the palatial property is offered fully furnished and was built in 2024. Highlights include an expansive kitchen with a separate catering kitchen, two primary suites and a stunning elongated pool and spa. Blue Heron uniquely calibrated the home’s architectural design to optimally embrace sun exposure, wind patterns and views of the desert, mountains and Las Vegas Strip. “The exceptional property features thoughtfully designed zones throughout,” adds broker Tyler Brady, owner of Luxury Homes of Las Vegas. “Luxury transcends mere opulence; it is about curating unforgettable experiences. This home offers an array of unique spaces, each providing the perfect backdrop for creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.” 709 Dragon Peak Drive, MacDonald Highlands, $8.9 million, listed by Tyler Brady, Luxury Homes of Las Vegas, 702.888.2352, luxuryhomesoflasvegas.com



The estate uniquely offers a seven-car garage that’s ideal for auto enthusiasts.



Two primary suites ensure spacious living quarters.