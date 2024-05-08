Here's What $5 Million Gets You In Anthem Country Club: Three Current Listings

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Home & Real Estate,

16 Paradise Valley Ct.

At the base of the Black Mountains, you’ll find one of Henderson’s most desirable communities.

Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip in Henderson, Anthem Country Club is a desert oasis for families looking to live a little. Past the gated entrance, you’ll find pine trees, grassy walkways, water features and, of course, plenty of great golf.

Whether you’re a member looking to make your stay permanent or just getting to know the area, Anthem Country Club welcomes you. Below, we’re looking at a few current listings to get a feel for what’s on the market.

22 Anthem Pointe Ct.

$4,700,000

Built in 2005, this seven-bedroom and eight-bathroom home boasts 8,414 square feet, plus its own double guard gate on a 0.6-acre lot. Drink your coffee while enjoying breathtaking views of the golf course, the city, and the mountains, or get cozy in the secret library or relax in the steam room. There’s also a game room, a sports bar, guest quarters with a private kitchenette and a personal entry. The backyard pool, spa, and built-in barbecue pergola are great for entertaining, and there's a putting green area so you can practice your swing before hitting the green. Timothy Mcginnis, 702-755-1899, The Agency Las Vegas, theagencyre.com.

16 Paradise Valley Ct.

$4,850,000

This modern Spanish estate is a dream come true for those who want a bit of romance with clean lines and contemporary conveniences. Built in 2005, this single-family residence includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 6,738 square feet of living space. After coming through the triple-guarded cul de sac and your personal automatic driveway gate, the grand entrance welcomes you to this brilliant hideaway. The home was entirely renovated, so it's almost like walking into a new home. Warm by the family room fireplace, feast in the cutting-edge kitchen, and luxuriate in the spa bathroom with free-floating vanities, soaking tub and steam shower with rain and body spray capabilities. There’s also a den, a game room, a wet bar, a wine cellar, a home theater, an oversized pool and spa, and more. Zar A. Zanganeh, 702-400-0645, The Agency Las Vegas, theagencyre.com.

73 Kittansett Loop

$5,500,000

Infinity pool? Enough said, but this five-bedroom and seven-bathroom home also boasts 7,661 square feet of living space with panoramic views of the Strip and surrounding mountains. The four-car garage is another exciting amenity, as are the built-in barbecue and covered patios for outdoor entertaining, the glass elevator for the ultimate wow factor, the private courtyard, the open kitchen, spalike bathroom and more. The two-story home is modern with a bit of old-world charm courtesy of stone and metal detailing, but truly, the sunsets are what will forever seal the deal. Zar A. Zanganeh, 702-400-0645, The Agency Las Vegas, theagencyre.com.

