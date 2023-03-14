Here Are The Hottest Properties in Las Vegas Right Now

The Editors The Editors | | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate



Known as SkySummit, 4909 Vegas Hills Court is one of The Summit Club’s most sought-after estates, and this stunning backyard could be your new oasis. Read more about this estate, offered by Austin Sherwood of IS Luxury, on the next page.

No doubt, real estate in Las Vegas is on fire.

SITUATED IN ONE OF THE MOST PREMIER NEIGHBORHOODS THAT LAS VEGAS HAS TO OFFER, THIS CUSTOM SUMMIT CLUB FRENCH CONTEMPORARY HOME BOASTS SENSATIONAL VIEWS AND FIRSTCLASS LIVING. EXPERIENCE UNPARALLELED AMENITIES WHILE RESIDING IN ONE OF THE FINEST, WELL-DESIGNED HOMES YOU’LL EXPERIENCE. CUSTOM FINISHINGS AND FIXTURES THROUGHOUT CREATE AN AMBIANCE UNLIKE ANY OTHER. THIS HOME, SKYSUMMIT, IS TRULY ONE OF A KIND.” –AUSTIN SHERWOOD, IS LUXURY



THE DETAILS: The Summit Club continues its reign as one of Las Vegas’ most coveted communities, and 4909 Vegas Hills Court, known as SkySummit, is certainly a property to covet. Spanning nearly 1 acre, the seven-bedroom home clocks in at 8,936 square feet, with a first-floor primary bedroom that rivals Las Vegas’ best Strip-side suites. Enjoy mountain and desert views from your primary bathroom, where glass walls reveal a lush backdrop outside. How’s that for luxury?

PRICE: $22.5 million

CONTACT: Austin Sherwood, IS Luxury, 702.686.6638, isluxury.com

THE DETAILS: Known as Horizon, this 6,100-square-foot home in Henderson’s Ascaya neighborhood stands above the rest thanks to its sprawling views of the valley. Orange County dream team Brandon Architects and Morrison Interiors joined forces to create this 2022 new build, located at 5 Cloud Chaser Blvd., that includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Indoor-outdoor living is embraced thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass walls that are constructed with clean lines to keep the epic valley and Strip views within sight from nearly every room.

PRICE: $6.9 million

CONTACT: Darin Marques, Virtue Luxury Real Estate Group, 702.803.3527, dmgluxury.com







FROM THE MINUTE YOU WALK INTO 5 CLOUD CHASER, IT FEELS LIKE YOU ARE WALKING INTO A HOME IN NEWPORT BEACH. THE HOME’S DESIGNER DID AN INCREDIBLE JOB WITH GIVING THE HOME A COASTAL FEEL, AND THEN YOU ADD IN THE SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN AND STRIP VIEWS, WHICH MAKES THIS HOME ONE OF A KIND.” –DARIN MARQUES, VIRTUE LUXURY REAL ESTATE GROUP









THE DETAILS: Tucked within Henderson’s Anthem Country Club community, 15 Yorkridge Court impresses with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a four-car garage—spread across a whopping 10,650 square feet. Remodeled in 2022, the modern mansion comes equipped with a gourmet chef’s kitchen outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a Miele espresso machine, warming drawers and even soda drawers. A movie theater, bar, gym and yoga studio, and a stunning primary retreat leave little reason to leave your new home, chic home.







PRICE: $9.95 million









CONTACT: Kristen Routh-Silberman, Douglas Elliman of Nevada, 702.467.7100, vegasluxuryrealestate.com









15 YORKRIDGE COURT IS PERFECTLY POSITIONED IN A TOP LOCATION IN ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB. IT’S IN A DOUBLE-GATED NEIGHBORHOOD, AT THE END OF A CUL-DE-SAC THAT SITS HIGH ABOVE DOUBLE FAIRWAYS AND HAS KNOCKOUT STRIP, CITY, GOLF AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM NEARLY EVERY ROOM IN THE HOUSE.” –KRISTEN ROUTH-SILBERMAN, DOUGLAS ELLIMAN OF NEVADA









WITH ITS STRIKING CONTEMPORARY LINES, WE WANTED THIS HOME TO FORM AN INTERESTING JUXTAPOSITION TO ITS NATURAL SURROUNDINGS THROUGH OUR SIGNATURE VEGAS MODERN DESIGN PHILOSOPHY, WHICH DECODES THE LANGUAGE BY WHICH HUMAN BEINGS CONNECT WITH THEIR ENVIRONMENT.” –TYLER JONES, FOUNDER AND CEO, BLUE HERON

THE DETAILS: Completed in March 2022, 669 Dragon Peak is a modern masterpiece from Las Vegas’ leading design-led development firm Blue Heron. Set atop a prominent hill in MacDonald Highlands, the 10,407-squarefoot, three-story estate offers its owners six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a private casita with a dedicated deck and bar—ideal for entertaining and housing your VIP guests. Don’t miss the third-floor media room with a wet bar, where you can pour yourself a cocktail and take in the stunning views from the top.

PRICE: $15.99 million

CONTACT: Bree Clow, eXp Realty, 702.767.3409, breeclowrealestate.com







THE DETAILS: If a turnkey home is what you’re after, feast your eyes on 1602 Villa Rica Drive, which can be purchased fully furnished. Featuring interior design by Scorsetti Design Home Collection, this Henderson property includes five en suite bedrooms plus eight bathrooms. With the press of a button, automatic pocket doors give way to the opulent outdoors, where an infinity-edge pool, spa, kitchen and bar, and a lounge area with a sleek fire pit embrace the dazzling desert surroundings.









PRICE: $6.5 million









CONTACT: Michele Sullivan, Douglas Elliman of Nevada, 702.860.8995, msluxuryhomes.com





DESIGNED BY RICHARD LUKE ARCHITECTS WITH INTERIOR DESIGN BY ANGELES SCORSETTI, THIS CONTEMPORARY ESTATE WAS CONSTRUCTED USING THE FINEST MATERIALS AND FEATURES BREATHTAKING VIEWS. THIS IS AN INCREDIBLE ARCHITECTURAL AND DESIGN TRIUMPH THAT IS TRULY THE EPITOME OF LUXURY AND STYLE.” –MICHELE SULLIVAN, DOUGLAS ELLIMAN OF NEVADA