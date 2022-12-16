The 12 Best NYE Looks for Entering 2023

By The Editors By The Editors | December 16, 2022 | Style & Beauty fashion
Out with the old, in with the new! Enter 2023 in the chicest of ways with these ModLux.Rent dresses for every New Year’s Eve occasion.
The more sequins and sparkle, the better! These dresses will make you the shining star of every 2023 celebration.
Who: Dress the Population
What: Tabitha Dress in Black/Gold
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Dress the Population
What: Elyse Dress in Tangelo Multi
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Dress the Population
What: Lola Dress in Lemongrass/Nude
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Dress the Population
What: Emilia Dress in Gunmetal
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Saloni
What: Ayla-B Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Acler
What: Lovell Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Yigal Azrouel
What: Front Twist Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Saylor
What: Aveline Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Whether hitting the town’s greatest gatherings or doing a celebratory clink, these gowns will make you the life of every party.
Who: Nicole Miller
What: New Stretch Crepe Off The Shoulder Gown in Raspberry
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Nicole Miller
What: New Stretch Crepe Asymmetrical Cowl Neck Gown in Raspberry
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Dress the Population
What: Brooke Dress in Graphite Blue
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Yigal Azrouel Dress
What: Keyhole Abstract Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
HOW DOES IT WORK?
ModLux.Rent’s free 30-day trial allows you to get the full member experience, all at no cost. ModLux.Rent members are able to receive unlimited monthly shipments from the collection’s full closet, meaning members are never limited to a set number of garments or shipments per month and never encounter pesky closeting restrictions. Start by filling your virtual closet with at least 8 items. You’ll then receive 3 items at a time from your closet, with the option to prioritize the pieces you’d like to receive next. Have a certain look in mind? Use the Dart feature to handpick the items in your next box for a small fee. You can then keep pieces for as long as you’d like before notifying ModLux.Rent of your returns, ensuring your next box will start prepping ASAP. Then swap your boxes all month long with convenient prepaid return bags.
