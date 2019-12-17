Red-carpet glamour is fused with outdoor utility in Jimmy Choo x Timberland’s striking limited-edition styles.

Emphasizing the juxtaposed strengths of both brands, Jimmy Choo x Timberland injects Timberland’s iconic yellow boot with Jimmy Choo’s everlasting luxury. The surprising fashion union has awakened a collection that includes three 6-inch styles for men and women, plus an exclusive women’s design embellished with a gold glitter toe. “I love to mix it up by getting together with different creative minds and combiningour DNA to create a beautiful and surprising product with unexpected links to the roots of both our brands,” says Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi.

Chloé x Fusalp quiltedouterwear, skigoggles and jumpsuit.

3. Chloé x Fusalp Chloé and Fusalp bring on winter through a chic skiwear capsule—suited for both thecity and the slopes.

Combining their Parisian sartorialexpertise for the first time, Chloé and Fusalp introduce a co-branded offeringof technical outerwear, knitwear and accessories that evoke contemporary elegance and vintage athletic allure. Thenew designs merge Fusalp’s functional know-how with Chloé’s elevated fashions, giving off a stylized performance aesthetic. The skiwear capsule consists of a quilted doudoune (down jacket), a smocked jacket, boot-cut pants, color blocked knits and the iconic ski suit with graphic contouring—all in feminine-leaning tones.

MM6 x The North Facecircle Himalayan parka.