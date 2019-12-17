Style & Beauty Style & Beauty FeatureOctober 29, 2020 |
This year, November looks more chic than ever. Here are the month's most exciting collaborations and launches.
Messika Paris collection by Kate Moss.
Kate Moss and her personal jewelry box meet diamond house Messika Paris.
Messika Paris’ new collection, No Rules, totals 85 pieces across 11 themed sets, all bearing Kate Moss’ glamorous signature. The model’s first high jewelry collection reveals her avid passion for a vintage aesthetic with an edgy approach. No Rules also marks the debut high jewelry collaboration for the house itself. The collection launched, of course, in Paris with a private runway show, and the new designs will follow at Messika boutiques in December.
Jimmy Choo x Timberland golden mix shimmer suede boots.
Red-carpet glamour is fused with outdoor utility in Jimmy Choo x Timberland’s striking limited-edition styles.
Emphasizing the juxtaposed strengths of both brands, Jimmy Choo x Timberland injects Timberland’s iconic yellow boot with Jimmy Choo’s everlasting luxury. The surprising fashion union has awakened a collection that includes three 6-inch styles for men and women, plus an exclusive women’s design embellished with a gold glitter toe. “I love to mix it up by getting together with different creative minds and combiningour DNA to create a beautiful and surprising product with unexpected links to the roots of both our brands,” says Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi.
Chloé x Fusalp quiltedouterwear, skigoggles and jumpsuit.
Combining their Parisian sartorialexpertise for the first time, Chloé and Fusalp introduce a co-branded offeringof technical outerwear, knitwear and accessories that evoke contemporary elegance and vintage athletic allure. Thenew designs merge Fusalp’s functional know-how with Chloé’s elevated fashions, giving off a stylized performance aesthetic. The skiwear capsule consists of a quilted doudoune (down jacket), a smocked jacket, boot-cut pants, color blocked knits and the iconic ski suit with graphic contouring—all in feminine-leaning tones.
MM6 x The North Facecircle Himalayan parka.
MM6 Maison Margiela used its London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2020 catwalk to reveal a collaboration withouterwear specialist The North Face.
The North Face ExpeditionSystem takes winter seriously with a new collection of outerwear tech designed to meet your need for comfort and warmth, wrapped in singularly exquisite style. It’s allabout the MM6 studio concept of “circularity”—a design process that reimagines the renewal of resources with a technical precision matched only by itsinnovative creativity. The result isa brilliant fusion of function and fashion in key pieces such as the hooded Himalayan coat, cape-style Mountain Kaban and compactNuptse puffer jacket, padded with recycled down insulation to keep you cozy in your own winter wonderland of style.
Pieces designed by Carl Auböck II for the Berluti Home & Office Objects collection. Simon Hasan’s vases are among the pieces.
Berluti Home & Office Objects collection includes the most memorable historic designs from every decade between the 1950s and 2000s.
Berluti’s new project represents over seven decades of design and more than 400 years of collective knowledge. Crowned the Berluti Home & Office Objects collection, the pieces combine the brand’s leather savoir-faire with that of silversmiths, carpenters and metalworkers—selected from an elite group of European makers. According to Berluti Creative Director Kris Van Assche, finding artisans with a rich tradition of craftsmanship served as the starting point for this high-end (and highly anticipated) partnership. Notable pieces from the collection include a magazine rack and letter opener from 1950 by Carl Auböck II finished in Berluti’s emblematic Venezia calf leather, a set of trays built entirely by hand in maple and ebony from 1979, and a set of five vases by Simon Hasan that were created using a 15th century crafts technique. And the colors are standouts too, with brightand bold options from Nespola Orange and Utopia Blue to Sukhna Sunset Purple and Amalta Yellow—and, naturally, Berluti’s signature Tobacco.
Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Lo in white and black.
Parisian fashion star Maison Margiela teams with sportswear king Reebok for a futuristic approach to footwear suitablefor the new digital age. ThroughMaison Margiela x Reebok, Creative Director John Galliano introduces a dialogue between the American sports wear studio’s classic sneaker and the French haute couture atelier’s timeless split-toed shoe. The resulting hybrid design retains Reebok’s Instapump Fury aesthetic, but welcomes the addition of the split-toe and an occasional block high heel inspired by Maison Margiela’s Tabi shoe. The statement shoe isavailable in six color variations, including all-black or all-white, as well as various colorways of yellow, white, blue and red, or black and red.
Photography by: Courtesy of brands