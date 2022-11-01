Here's How To Spend Your November in Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Culture Feature

Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace kicks off Nov. 18

11/4

Train

Train has left the station and is heading to Sin City for a singular sensational performance during this stop on its AM Gold Tour. Join lead singer Patrick Monahan in belting out favorites like “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter.” 7PM, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, virginhotelslv.com

11/4

Keep Memory Alive Charity Poker Tournament

At the intersection of fun and philanthropy is the Keep Memory Alive Charity Poker Tournament, where playing your cards right benefits the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Casino legend Jack Binion will serve as the master of ceremonies as competitors go head-to-head in a Texas Hold ’Em poker tournament, where first prize rings up for $10,000. 5:30PM, Keep Memory Alive Event Center, keepmemoryalive.org

11/4

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp

Following a successful summer tour in Europe, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp are back onstage to share tracks from their collaborative album, 18. Join the two legends—along with bassist Rhonda Smith, dummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Robert Stevenson—for a night that’s sure to rock. 8PM, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com



Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour will take over Allegiant Stadium Nov. 1.

11/4-5

Brad Paisley

Kick your boots up with Grammy Award winner Brad Paisley for two nights at Encore Theater, where the country singer will share hits spanning his more-than-20-year career. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

11/4-5

The Who

The Who will bring its stellar rock songs to Dolby Live for two legendary performances. Original band members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will take fans through nearly six decades of hits, including 1971’s “Baba O’Riley” and “Behind Blue Eyes,” proving why the icons hold a well-deserved place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 7:30PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com

11/4-6

PBR Teams Series Championship

Saddle up for the PBR Teams Series Championship, where eight teams of bull riders will get buck-wild for a chance to take home $750,000 and the bragging rights as the first-ever PBR Team Series champion. T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

11/5

Construction vs. Cancer

Crush cancer at the American Cancer Society’s Construction vs. Cancer fundraising event, where guests are invited to explore construction equipment in a festival setting. Proceeds support the organization’s cancer prevention efforts, including research, education, advocacy and more. 10AM, Silverton Hotel and Casino parking lot, constructionvscancer.org



The Jonas Brothers head back to the Dolby Live stage for three unique performances Nov. 10 to 12.

11/5

Amy Schumer

Emmy-winning comedian Amy Schumer will have audiences in stitches as she shares the quick wit that’s made her Comedy Central television series Inside Amy Schumer a smash hit. Join her for this onenight special at Resorts World Las Vegas to see her candid antics in an electric setting that only Vegas can provide. 9PM, Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

11/7

MLB Players for Youth Futures

International Golf Tournament Tee off as you rub elbows with Major League Baseball Hall of Famers, All-Stars and World Series champions during this 18-hole golf tournament. Held at Revere Golf Club, the event invites participants to enjoy breakfast and lunch, meet with players, bid on silent auction items and support Youth Future International’s fight against human trafficking. 8AM, Revere Golf Club, experienceyfi.org

11/9-19

John Fogerty

Lauded musician John Fogerty is ready to transport rock fans to yesteryear with a slew of performances at Encore Theater. The set list promises classics from his days as the lead singer and guitarist for Creedence Clearwater Revival along with beloved solo tunes, including “Centerfield” and “The Old Man Down the Road.” 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com



The Who’s original members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey will rock Dolby Live at Park MGM Nov. 4 and 5.

11/10

Camelot at the Magical Forest

An enchanted evening awaits as Camelot at the Magical Forest returns to strengthen its programming and services for Southern Nevadans with intellectual disabilities. The black-tie affair will feature dinner, cocktails, live music and an auction in a setting that’s sure to dazzle. 6PM, Opportunity Village’s Oakey Campus, opportunityvillage.org

11/10-12

Jonas Brothers

It’s hard not to be a “Sucker” for the Jonas Brothers, who will take the Dolby Live stage at Park MGM for three exclusive shows. Featuring unique set lists each night, the performances ensure that Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas leave fans “Burnin’ Up” for more. 8PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.com

11/11

Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age

Cabaret, storytelling and comedy collide in Scottish-American funnyman Alan Cumming’s new show that tackles one of life’s shared experiences: aging. 7:30PM, Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

11/11

Post Malone

Performing songs from his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone brings his Twelve Carat Tour to T-Mobile Arena for one night only. Rapper Roddy Ricch will join the nine-time Grammy nominee onstage before Malone heads to Resorts World Las Vegas for an exclusive postshow performance at Zouk Nightclub. 8PM, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

11/11-13

Art of the Wild

Party from sunup to sundown as Wynn Nightlife and Framework bring house and electric music fans together to enjoy daytime and nighttime performances at Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. Rüfüs Du Sol, Fatboy Slim, Maceo Plex and more will command the star-studded lineup. XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, wynnnightlife.com

11/11-19

Billy Idol

Joined onstage by his guitarist and co-songwriter Steve Stevens, whom he’s collaborated with since 1981, Billy Idol returns to The Chelsea stage for five stellar performances. With decades of songs to share, including “Dancing With Myself” and “Rebel Yell,” Idol continues to showcase why he’s sold a whopping 40 million albums worldwide. 8:30PM, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com



Cellist Joshua Roman, Las Vegas Philharmonic’s artistin- residence, will perform during Sybelius Symphony No. 2 at The Smith Center Nov. 19.

11/12

28th Annual Profiles of Courage Gala

Support Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NVCCF) and its mission to aid families affected by a life-threatening diagnosis during this annual black-tie-optional affair. As NVCCF’s largest fundraiser, the Profiles of Courage Gala invites patrons to enjoy cocktails, dinner, and silent and live auctions, as funds are raised for more than 40 programs and services. 5PM, Tower Ballroom at Bellagio Hotel & Casino, nvccf.org

11/16-19

Alejandra Guzmán

Known as the Madonna of Latin America, rock queen Alejandra Guzmán will headline her first Las Vegas engagement, marking the stateside debut of her Tuya Tour. Feel the electricity of Guzmán’s undeniable talent as she shares beloved songs such as “Eternamente Bella” and “Mala Hierba.” 8PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

11/18-3/25/23

Weekends With Adele

The highly anticipated debut of 15- time Grammy Award winner Adele’s first Las Vegas residency has finally arrived, with dates on deck through March 2023. Join the acclaimed songstress as she dazzles with songs from her fourth critically acclaimed album, 30. 8PM, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com



Donny Osmond’s beloved residency is back at Harrah’s Las Vegas on select dates between Nov. 1 and 19, with additional dates on deck through May 2023.

11/19

Jo Koy

Comedy Central superstar Jo Koy brings his hysterical wit and banter to T-Mobile Arena for an unforgettable evening of laugh-outloud fun during this stop on his Funny Is Funny Tour. 8PM, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

11/19

34th Annual Festival of Trees and Lights Gala

Make the season merry and bright at the 34th annual Festival of Trees and Lights Gala, the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada’s annual fundraising event. The beloved holiday event will feature decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, baskets, stockings and traditional Hanukkah decorations, which can be bid on during silent and live auctions during the gala. 5:30PM, Westgate Ballroom at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, dsosn.org

11/19

Sibelius Symphony No. 2

Experience the wondrous musicianship of the Las Vegas Philharmonic as it shares three beautiful pieces during this special performance. The 85-minute show will begin with Samuel Coleridge- Taylor’s The Bamboula before Edward Elgar performs a cello concerto inspired by the end of World War I. Finally, conductor Donato Cabrera will culminate the evening with Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, a commentary on Finland’s fight for independence. 7:30PM, Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, lvphil.org

11/21-23

Vegas 4

The Dollar Loan Center will serve up a slam-dunk weekend as it plays host to Abilene Christian University, UC Riverside, Weber State and Wright State during this inaugural head-to-head college basketball tournament. The Dollar Loan Center, vegasocho.com

11/22-27

Annie

Discover the classic tale of Little Orphan Annie with loved ones of all ages during The Smith Center’s eight opportunities to see the musical live onstage. Sing along to “It’s the Hard Knock Life” from the score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com