Life On The Runway With TNG Agency President and Founder Noelle McCann

It’s always lights, camera, action for Las Vegas’ TNG Agency (tngagency.com) and its ambitious president and founder, Noelle McCann. Here, McCann, a former model herself, gives us a glimpse of what life is like for her talented clients.

2022 marks TNG’s 10th anniversary. Take us back to the beginning.

I started creating the early stages of TNG on a laptop inside a Panera Bread. I dreamed of building the best modeling agency in town, one that offered booking opportunities for talent like the ones I received with Ford Models in Chicago. With that vision, I moved home in 2012 and convinced my sister to partner with me. We relied heavily on relationships and networking. We dove into this process without much of a life raft, but with a strong work ethic and an even stronger passion to succeed.

Where does TNG stand today?

Over the last couple of years alone, TNG has become an ever-growing team that manages close to 2,000 clients and counting, including more than 600 models and talent. Our agency partners include the world-renowned IMG Models, Elite Model Management, Ford Models and The Society, among others. Since becoming a SAGAFTRA franchised agency, many doors have opened for us. We are now working with great casting directors in L.A., like Betty Mae Casting, and booking our models and actors for films with studios like Sony Pictures Entertainment. The introduction of our acting division has grown our company by 110% in just 24 months, and I am so excited to see this progression continue to evolve and grow.

Tell us about some of your recent wins. This past summer, we booked actress-model Emelina Adams for the movie Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, and landed her a role in the film Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes, Kevin Hart and Colleen Camp. TNG also booked actors Cameron Lee Price, Nancy Good and Alexis Zollicoffer for the new movie Sympathy for the Devil, starring Nicolas Cage, that’s due to be released in 2023, and currently have actor-model Jon Bentley leading a nationwide commercial for Kia that’s airing during the World Cup.

What’s next? TNG stands for The New Generation of emerging models and talent. We have put Las Vegas on the map in the modeling industry and have proven ourselves to be experts at model development, management and now talent bookings. Though we are proud to be homegrown in Vegas, and TNG will always have a flagship here, I envision us expanding nationally and even globally in the years ahead.