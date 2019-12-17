At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 21, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Tilapia with Champagne Beurre Blanc by Chef Majk
Read More

April 20, 2021

The Sweet Life: La DoubleJ and Ladurée Team Up for New Dessert Collection
Read More

April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2021

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 21, 2021

5 Luxury Fashion Brands Celebrating Earth Day 2021
Read More

April 20, 2021

Weekly Routine: Hailey Bieber Shares Her Skincare Secrets
Read More

April 20, 2021

Chopard's Dazzling Diamond Happy Sport Watch Is A Timeless Treasure
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home

Ariane Vigna | April 21, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Paul Randolph 862 Fenimore NFT

By now, you'e surely heard of NFTs. Interest in the NFT market has exploded, and there's a lot of talk about how the blockchain technology is revolutionizing the art world. Today, architectural works have officially become a part of the movement as a true-to-life luxury home is stamped with a unique string of code and stored on a virtual ledger. Unlike a lot of NFTs, buying this digital property comes with a real-life deed.

The residential wonder was designed by the iconic American architect Paul Rudolph. The rare landmark building, known as 862 Fenimore and listed on OpenSea.io, is located in Larchmont, New York.

The unique art collectible is praised by the Paul Rudolph Heritage Foundation and the Paul Rudolph Foundation as an architectural masterpiece diligently restored to 21st-century-living standards while honoring the spirit of the architect’s work.

See also: The 20 Top-Selling NFT Artists to Collect Right Now

Also referred to as the Edersheim Residence, the 9,000-square-feet luxury home sits on 2.49 acres of land. The modern sanctuary boasts three separate living spaces, a gorgeous landscaped exterior, as well as new amenities and systems for future owners to relax and enjoy their time.

Built to LEED Silver Standards, the home was designed to minimize its carbon footprint and function in harmony with nature. Solar panels harvest the sun, geothermal energy offer sustainable heat, and eco-foamed walls and energy-efficient windows complete the truly "zero" energy space.

862 Fenimore is represented by Houlihan Lawrence and has been listed on OpenSea since April 8, 2021. The minimum bid price is 1 Ether (about $2,000) with a 2 percent bounty and a hidden reserve price, according to the listing. After accepting the bid, the buyer's attorney will establish contact with the seller's attorney to complete the real estate transfer process.

This isn't the only home being sold on the crypto market. Real estate broker Shane Dulgeroff is currently selling a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house in Thousand Oaks, Ca., also via OpenSea. Bidding is underway and is scheduled to close April 23 at 3 pm PT. The NFT titled "Flying in Colors" pairs the real-life deed with a psychedelic art loop. Could this be the true future of real estate?

Take a virtual tour of the stunning Rudolph property below, and learn more via 862fenimore.com.

Tags: architecture technology web-og crypto NFTs

Photography by: YouTube video

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: