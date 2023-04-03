5 NFT Collectibles That Offer Real World Benefits

By: Zoë Searle, Kat Bein By: Zoë Searle, Kat Bein | | Culture Lifestyle

Non-Fungible Tokens. For many, these digital blockchain assets were the first glance into the Metaverse. Now, NFTs are stepping into the real world, with collectibles that spawn communities online, and celebrate those communities with offline events.

Bored Ape Yacht Club, Flyfish Club and Dirtybird Flight Club are just a few NFT collectibles bringing benefits to their collectors both in the Metaverse and physical reality. These benefits are exclusive to NFT holders, so don't trade your goodies just yet.

See also: The 15 Most Expensive NFT Art Pieces Ever Sold

Bored Ape Yacht Club

Gm & holy shit apes. There’s about 700 apes lined up wrapping the block surrounding the gallery on three sides. Despite pulling permits, cops are going to shut this down before noon at this rate. So here’s what we’re doing: — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) October 31, 2021

Website

If you’re familiar with the NFT world, you’ve definitely heard of BAYC. Bored Ape Yacht Club offers many benefits to NFT holders, including access to additional NFT collectibles that are free (such as the Bored Ape Kennel Club dogs), entry to the interactive "Bathroom” virtual wallet, and opportunities to attend events happening in real life. Back on Oct. 31 of 2021, members of the BAYC celebrated the first-annual Ape Fest in New York City. About 700 “Apes” (as BAYC members call themselves) lined up outside of Bright Moments Gallery. A costume contest was held aboard a 1,000-person yacht, and only Apes had access to join. More IRL events followed, and there’s only more to come as the BAYC community continues to grow.

Doodles

doodles afterparty with @diplo



location will be emailed to doodles who rsvp’ed at noon tmrw. pic.twitter.com/CaeZPV2XOe — doodles (@doodles) March 14, 2022

Website

Doodles are cute, colorful and waiting for you to join in on the fun. Owning a Doodle NFT allows you to vote on community-driven features, products and events. On top of your completely unique Doodle NFT, holding offers tickets to IRL and Metaverse events. The super-active community held a bunch of members-only events at SXSW in 2022 and capped the year with a Doodle-holer putput golf event in Miami for Art Week. More IRL and Metaverse events are on the way, so be on the lookout.

Friends With Benefits

FEST Community Presale passes are live.



FWB members can now grab passes for their squads at the lowest price of the year.



Touch grass together.https://t.co/4nPlLm2knz pic.twitter.com/CVKO8bAtFD — Friends With Benefits (@FWBtweets) March 31, 2023

Website

If you’re looking to network in the creative technology industry, Friends With Benefits is your exclusive invite into the cool kids club. Billing itself as "a new kind of social network," FWB brings creatives and builders together at different access tiers. Grab five FWP tokens to gain access to all FWP local meet-ups, then evolve your membership to global access with 75 tokes. What are you walking into? Different members host different get togethers and after-work social events, host presentations, and there's even a FWB Festival coming to life in 2023. You also get access to the discord channel, which can be explored and enjoyed from anywhere.

Flyfish Club

We had a blast meeting all of our @flyfishclub members at our first in person event! Thanks to everyone for making the trip to Miami and for the continued support! We look forward to more IRL events and experiences with all of you! @garyvee @rodolitz @chefcapon @ConorHanlon83 pic.twitter.com/aDsiqWpqQi — Flyfish Club (@Flyfishclub) February 28, 2022

Website

Flyfish Club is the world’s first ever member’s only private dining club where membership is purchased as an NFT. NFT owners gain access to FFC’s restaurant as well as various culinary, cultural, and social experiences the club has to offer. FFC NFT holders will have unlimited access to a private dining room that will span across 10,000-plus square feet in New York City. People will have the choice between being a Flyfish member or a Flyfish Omakase member. Although the restaurant is open to any FFC member, there will be a private section known as the Omakase Experience, where only Flyfish Omakase Members can enter. The rest of the restaurant, such as the cocktail lounge and main dining area, will be open for FFC members.

Dirtybird Flight Club

Bright lights and campout nights pic.twitter.com/omnJLmbhjW — Dirtybird (@Dirtybird) October 16, 2021

Website

Fans of the dance music label Dirtybird have always been fiercely loyal, and now they're seeing the fruits of that loyalty. Members of the Dirtybird Flight Club have more than just copyright protection over their personal NFT. Club members have access to exclusive music from Dirtybird artists, merch that only NFT holders can buy, the chance to win tickets for Dirtybird Campout, Dirtybird CampINN and BBQ festivals and events, and the chance to participate in exclusive original events and meet-ups for members only. On March 24 of this year, Dirtybird will be host its first White Label Party in Miami. Label head Claude VonStroke will perform along with music artists on the White Label.

Now that you're a member of the club, expand your NFT collection and check out the top performing NFT artists of all time.