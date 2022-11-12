By: Sara Dial By: Sara Dial | | People Events

Las Vegas brings NFL action with Dwight Freeney special appearance as he blitzes The Fan District experience at Mandalay Bay and Luxor. The now retired football superstar greets fans on November 12 from 8:30 to 10:30PM at the Centra at Luxor ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders game in Allegiant Stadium.

During 16 professional football seasons, legendary defensive end Dwight Freeney dominated offenses as an elite pass rusher. Seven Pro Bowl Honors and a championship ring are only a couple of highlights from his impressive career.

The Fan District is the go-to rally destination for all pre and post game celebrations. The ongoing series of meet-and-greets hosted by Luxor and Mandalay Bay features the sports titan alongside exclusive food and drink options and gameday-themed activities.

Centra, Aurora, Public House and Diablo’s Cantina are among the eateries at Luxor offering unique specials to The Fan District attendees. From 10:30AM to 1:30PM the Shoppes at Mandalay Place hosts The Fan Lot, a collection of select food trucks and a retail pop-up store. Giveaways and signed memorabilia are available at Rhythm & Riffs and Eyecandy at Mandalay Bay.

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is a 43-story luxury entertainment destination on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Newly renovated rooms, luxury casinos and a sandy beach highlight the opulence of the celebrated resort. Luxor Hotel & Casino is a thirty story Ancient-Egypt-themed landmark and offers a curated selection of luxury amenities and dining options right on the Las Vegas Strip.

Food truck tailgates and venue specials champion the list of special offerings. Attendees that present gameday tickets to The Fan District are entitled to exclusive specials, raffles and giveaways.