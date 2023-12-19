8 New Year's Eve Parties to Attend in Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Parties Events Holiday Guide Lifestyle Feature Food and Drink Feature Culture Feature Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink Entertainment List - Bars List - Entertainment Restaurants Eat Cocktails Guides Hotel Resto Date Place Hotel Amenities

From glitzy galas to sky-high rooftop parties, Las Vegas venues are ready to ring in 2024 in festive style.



Paris Las Vegas' Chéri Rooftop has a direct view of the famous Bellagio fountains. PHOTO BY ANTHONY MAIR

Chéri Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas



Gather beneath the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at the venue’s new Chéri Rooftop lounge. The fun begins at 8 p.m. when a live DJ will crank up the tunes as guests sip French-inspired cocktails, snack on light bites and enjoy beautiful views of the Bellagio fountains and Strip-side fireworks. Four levels of VIP table experiences are available, with the top Silver Experience ensuring a VIP table reservation for eight of your closest friends, plus three premium liquor bottles and two Champagne bottles. Reservations are required to attend and can be found here. Cheers!

Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas’ celeb-loved cigar and spirits lounge will celebrate the arrival of 2024 beginning at 1 p.m. Kick the day off by watching NFL pros go head-to-head on multiple TV screens throughout the venue as you sip cocktails and puff on premium cigars. As night falls, Eight Lounge will throw an epic bash at 10 p.m. with no cover charge for guests. Groove to the sounds of DJ Coffin Candy and raise a glass of complimentary Champagne at midnight to toast to 2024. Click here for details.

Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino’s 63rd-floor lounge will take New Year’s Eve to great new heights with a five-course prix fixe menu at 6:30 or 9:30 p.m. Choose the later seating to transition into the night’s revelry seamlessly. No matter which time you choose, you’ll enjoy a complimentary glass of Champagne and a 50% discount on an optional open bar package from the Foundation Room Lounge beginning at 9 p.m. Bottoms up! Book a reservation here.

Party like it's the 1920s at Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge. PHOTO COURTESY OF CLIQUE HOSPITALITY

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas

At noon on Dec. 31, Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge will live-stream the day’s biggest football games across multiple TV screens until 8 p.m. Breaking for an hour, the lounge will reopen at 9 p.m. to throw a Jay Gatsby-approved party, where your ticket scores you a complimentary cocktail featuring DeLeon tequila. DJ Kid Funk will keep the party going throughout the night, and everyone will raise a glass of complimentary Champagne when 2023 officially comes to an end at midnight. Buy tickets here.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza at Illuminarium Las Vegas

An immersive New Year’s Eve experience awaits at Illuminarium Las Vegas. The forward-thinking venue will utilize its floor-to-ceiling screens to transform its space into an electronic dance environment, where a DJ will have everyone busting a move. Enjoy cocktails from well-stocked indoor and outdoor bars and a Champagne toast when the clock strikes 12. Elevate the night by opting for bottle service, which includes priority entry, reserved seating and a premium selection of liquor. Don’t forget to head to the patio when midnight arrives—top-notch views of the Las Vegas Strip fireworks await. Email [email protected] to reserve a table, and click here to buy tickets.

New Year’s Eve Gala at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant

Raise a glass to the good life at Resorts World Las Vegas’ Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant. Following an early prix fixe dinner, offered from 4 to 6:30 p.m., the restaurant will throw a gala celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring live music, party favors, a prix fixe menu with optional caviar enhancements, and a live showing of the ball dropping in New York City’s Times Square at 9 p.m. A complimentary pour of Champagne will welcome guests upon arrival. Reserve your spot here.

Toast to 2024 as fireworks fill the sky above Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

New Year’s Eve: Sky High Celebration at Legacy Club

Zip up the elevator at Circa Resort & Casino to its sky-high Legacy Club, where the elegant lounge will throw a party filled with live music, passed apps, inventive cocktails and views of the Strip’s spectacular fireworks display. Packages are available for groups of four to 12, offering partygoers a range of bottle service options, reserved seating and more. Find a spot on the outdoor terrace to light up the night near a roaring fire pit. Grab tickets here.

Get dressed up for a night out at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas on Dec. 31. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

New Year’s Eve White Party at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas’ Hotel Bar

Dress in white-hot attire and head to Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas’ 23rd-floor Hotel Bar to party the night away to the sounds of DJ Nameless. Reserve a window table for the best view in the house as you sip specialty cocktails from Pernod Ricard, snack on delicious appetizers and enjoy a flute of G.H. Mumm Champagne at midnight (table holders will receive a complimentary bottle!). Primo views of the Strip’s fireworks will usher in 2024 in celebratory style. Click here for reservations.