The Best New Year's Eve Performances in Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell | Lifestyle Feature

Top performers are ringing in 2023 with Vegas-exclusive concerts and shows. Here are the performances to see as the confetti pops and the ball drops.



Gwen Stefani will headline shows Dec. 30 and 31 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Bruno Mars at Park MGM

With 15 Grammys under his belt—four of which he won as half of the R&B duo Silk.Sonic (alongside Anderson .Paak)— Bruno Mars is heading back to the Dolby Live stage at Park MGM. Joined by The Hooligans, his new solo residency will kick off New Year’s Eve weekend with back-to-back shows Dec. 30 and 31, with additional dates on deck through Feb. 14. Mars will marvel with a soundtrack that will have audiences on their feet all night long as they sing along to “Uptown Funk,” “24K Magic” and his many other infectious hits. 9PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.com



Bruno Mars will play Park MGM Dec. 30 and 31

Gwen Stefani at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Following her hit Las Vegas residency Just a Girl at Planet Hollywood, three-time Grammy winner Gwen Stefani will head to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Dec. 30 and 31 for two New Year’s Eve weekend shows. Join the singer as she shares songs from her bestselling solo albums, throwbacks to her No Doubt days and crossover hits “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere,” collaborations with husband Blake Shelton that both hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2020. In the words of Miss Stefani, “What you waiting for?” 9PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

Kevin Hart and Pitbull at Resorts World Las Vegas

After delighting audiences with November performances at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, comedian Kevin Hart is bringing fans The Reality Check: New Year’s Eve Experience on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Grammy- and Emmy-nominated star will have fans in hysterics with his wit and personal anecdotes. If you’re looking to dance the night away, Resorts World will also host Grammy-winning hitmaker Pitbull for an exclusive New Year’s Eve show. Complete the evening with a pre-show dinner at Carversteak to enjoy a special prix fixe menu highlighted by New York strip sirloin, truffle mac and cheese and much more. Cheers! Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

Tenacious D at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Rock music and comedy will collide at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, when Tenacious D—made up of Jack Black and Kyle Glass— dazzles revelers Dec. 30 and 31. The selfproclaimed “greatest band in the world” will live up to its name, performing original songs from its four studio albums, plus plenty of epic covers in between. Special guests Wolves of Glendale will also join the duo for this energetic event. The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, virginhotelslasvegas.com

The Killers at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Hometown heroes The Killers will headline The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Dec. 31, fresh off their world tour and an exclusive Strip-side performance celebrating Formula One’s arrival in Sin City next November. Aft er selling more than 25 million albums worldwide, the band will toast 2023 with a performance featuring tracks from their seven bestselling albums. The Cosmopolitan will also offer an exclusive Champagne party at The Chandelier, fireworks viewing at The Ice Rink and a live set by DJ Pauly D at Marquee Nightclub, ensuring guests across the property are able to celebrate in style. 10:30PM, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com



Lil Jon will DJ at JEWEL Nightclub on New Year’s Eve.

The world’s biggest DJs will spin into the wee hours on the biggest party night of the year. Here’s where they, and a few other special guests, are headed on Dec. 31.

Tiësto

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

zoukgrouplv.com; rwlasvegas.com

The Chainsmokers

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

wynnsocial.com; wynnlasvegas.com

DJ Pauly D

Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

taogroup.com; cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Steve Aoki

OMNIA Las Vegas at Caesars Palace

taogroup.com; caesars.com

Chris Brown

Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell

draisgroup.com/las-vegas

Illenium

Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand

taogroup.com; mgmgrand.com

Lil Jon

JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino

taogroup.com; aria.com