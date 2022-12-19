12 Sparkling Cocktail Recipes for New Years Eve

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Another year is over, and we’re sure ready for a celebration.

Whether you’re gathering with friends, tuning in to yet another family Zoom, or just fixing yourself a midnight beverage and toasting to the mirror, you deserve a delicious drink to wash away all the trials and triumphs of the last 12 months.

Champagne is great, but these nine cocktail recipes elevate the New Year’s concept. New year, new drink? Why not!

Grand Sangria Rouge

This celebratory recipe from Grand Marnier is fruity and sparkly with a beautiful balance of bitterness, so you can head into the new year with class and poise.

Ingredients:

1½ parts of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

3 parts red wine

2 parts orange juice

2 parts lemon-lime soda

Directions: Pour all of the ingredients in a wine glass, add ice, and stir.

Times Square Spritz

Thank Martini & Rossi for this refreshing spritz, specifically designed to go down when the ball drops.

Ingredients:

1 oz raspberry brandy

3 oz Martini & Rossi Sparkling Rose

½ oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Ambrato

1 oz cranberry juice

Directions: Build ingredients into a champagne flute. Garnish with raspberries, and enjoy!

Old Parr Golden Beat

This flavorful scotch drink comes courtesy of Old Parr and mixes citrus and ginger with club soda for a spicy, fizzy kick. Feel free to substitute your favorite scotch, whiskey or bourbon to make it your own.

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Old Parr Blended Scotch 12 Year

1 oz. ginger syrup

½ oz lemon juice

Club soda

Directions: Combine Old Parr Aged 12 Years, Ginger Syrup, and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with premium club soda and garnish with an orange wedge.

Whiskey Prosecco Pear Fizz

In the whiskey mood but looking for something sweeter? This festive mix of whiskey with prosecco, citrus, pear and cinnamon will wow your guests and tickle your taste buds. Hat tip to Buchanan’s whiskey for the recipe.

Ingredients:

1¼ oz Buchanan’s DeLuxe 12 YO Scotch Whisky

2 oz fresh pear juice

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz cinnamon simple syrup

1 oz Prosecco

Cinnamon simple directions: Combine cinnamon sticks, water and sugar into a sauce pan and boil. Reduce heat and simmer for at least 15 minutes, then strain.

Cocktail Directions: Add whisky, pear juice, lemon juice and simple syrup into a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a champagne flute. Top with Prosecco and garnish with a pear slice.

Blue Stone Royal

From Ciroc vodka, this smooth celebratory beverage mixes lemon with vanilla syrup and champagne for a taste that feels like a party.

Ingredients:

40ml Ciroc Vodka

20ml Lemon Juice

10ml Vanilla Syrup

Top up with Champagne

Directions: Shake vodka, lemon juice and vanilla syrup with ice and top up with champagne. Serve in a champagne glass. Garnish with dark grapes.

Count-Don to Midnight

Welcome the new year with Don Julio and this seasonal sip. Spiced maple syrup and apple cider make this one memorable toast!

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Tequila Don Julio Blanco

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. spiced maple syrup

½ oz. apple cider

Directions: Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh lemon juice, spiced maple syrup and apple cider into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a couple rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with lemon wheel.

Aperol Spritz

Who doesn’t love a Spritz? This recipe from Cinzano is refreshing and fit for the midnight cheer.

Ingredients:

Equal parts of Cinzano Sparkling Wine (Prosecco D.O.C.) and Aperol

A splash of soda

Directions: In a wine glass full of ice, combine Cinzano Prosecco D.O.C. followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda. Garnish with an orange slice.

French 75

An absolute classic, this version comes from Hendrick’s Gin.

Ingredients:

1½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

½ part Simple Syrup

½ part Lemon Juice

Top with Champagne

Lemon Twist to Garnish

Directions: Add Hendrick’s Gin, simple syrup and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled flute. Top with champagne and garnish.

Midnight Kiss

The kiss is the best part of the countdown. Don’t have a partner? Try this cocktail from Hudson Whiskey on for size. We bet you’ll stay together all year.

Ingredients:

1 part Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights Big Bourbon or Short Stack

½ part triple sec

2 parts apple cider

3 parts chilled champagne

Directions: Mix the whiskey, triple sec and cider in a champagne flute and top with chilled champagne. Garnish with an apple slice.

Reyka Rhubarb Cosmo

Created by Reyka Vodka Brand Ambassador Trevor Schneider, this colorful splash of flavor is something you’ll want to savor.

Ingredients:

1½ part Reyka Vodka

1 part Blood Orange Liqueur

1 part Sweetened Rhubarb juice

¼ part fresh lime juice

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain, garnish and serve. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Caffe Shakerato

Here’s one for the morning after. Created by Linden Pride of Dante NYC, this coffee liquor-infused concoction will help you get over your hangover and start the new year off right.

Ingredients:

1 oz. Averna

½ oz. coffee liqueur

¼ oz. Appleton reserve

2 dash Reagan orange bitters

½ oz. agave

1 ½ oz. fresh espresso

Directions: Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Serve in a latte glass over pebbled ice. Garnish with an orange wedge.

Carandini's Balsamic Bloody Mary

A bonus sip to help with your hangover on New Year’s Day, this bloody mary brings a hair of the dog, courtesy of Carandini Emilio Balsamic Vinegar.

Ingredients:

½ cup vodka

1 cup tomato juice

1 ½ tablespoon Carandini Emilio Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

1 tablespoon prepared jarred horseradish

1 tsp Tabasco

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ freshly squeezed lemon

Dash of celery bitters

Dash of freshly ground black pepper

Directions: Combine all ingredients. Stir to blend thoroughly.

