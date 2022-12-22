How To Host A Fabulous New Year's Eve Party

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink Entertainment

New Year’s Eve is one of the most exciting days of the year. Everyone comes together to welcome a new year in a night of fun, drinking, eating and celebrating the achievements of the year we are leaving behind. However, we are also turning a new leaf and going into the near year with a positive attitude and letting go of the things we want to leave past us.

Many people like going out and celebrating the new year at nightclubs or restaurants, but others also like throwing the most over-the-top parties to end the year with a bang. So, if you want some tips on how to host the most fabulous New Year’s Eve Party keep reading; you sure will give your guests a special memory to remember.

Set The Mood

December is known for the Christmas and other holidays’ decor, but New Year’s Eve also has its own style and personality and you can make it pop even more. With tones of gold and silver, you can light up the space to make everyone feel welcomed and relaxed. Also, this time of year, the sun sets earlier so it’s important to illuminate your spaces for a more positive and bright environment.



Other cultures believe that certain colors bring good fortune and attract love, so if you want to go off of that, you can decorate your space with hues of red, green, pink and blue. Research more what each color means to different cultures. You can also buy New Year’s decor, including signage of the new year. Adding flowers to the space also make it pop. Mke sure, you create clear spaces of where everything is going to happen, and have enough room for everyone to enjoy the party.

Choose A Theme

This tip might not apply to everyone, especially if you just want a simply but fun New Year’s Eve party. For example, if you follow the tip above, and decorate with simple but elegant colors and even some NYE’s decoration you might want to skip this one. However, if you are all about the extra fun and want to choose a theme based on what you want this new year you just have to let everyone know how to come to the party. Whenever there is a new year, something everyone wants is more travel. So if that is the theme you choose, you may ask everyone to dress differently in snow, beachy or city styles. You may also decorate with photos of other countries, and put some suitcases around as prop; they may serve as tables.

Another popular theme is money. If you want to go the extra mile, decorate everything with dollar signs, and gold chains, and diamonds to demonstrate you want to attract the riches. Love and health are othert themes, so depending on your creativity you can go all ut. However, the night foesnt have to be all thematic. For example, if you want everyone to dress formal instead of casual, let everyone know that’s the theme. Alghouth, NYE’s is alswats stylish.

Create A Menu

Now, you might decide to order food from other restaurants and have them deliver to your party, but it;s still fun to create a menu letting everyone know what to expect. But if you cook, research what are some popular NYE’s dishes and in your menu, include appetizers, entrres, salads and desserts. If your budget allows, always offer your guests at least two choices, to show there’s variety for those who are might be pickt eaters or simply want to try something different. NYE’s food is characterized for being diverse and fun, unlike other holidays. You can choose from seafood, to steaks, to more cultural foods like Chinese or Mexican. Regardless, this is a night of eating so make sure there is plenty of food for everyone.

Offer Your Guests Multiple Activities

NYE is always a long night, especially because people wait for the new year at midnight, and then continue the party until the first sunrise of the year. These parties also tend to start earlier in the night because not everyone may want to eat at midnight, for other people do, so this is up to you. With this tip you can be creative and choose different activities for your guests, it also depends on what audience you invite. You may choose different games like cards and other board games. Karaoke is always a fun one, as everyone likes to sing their hearts out. You may designate a time for everyone to write their resolutions. Also movies, family/friend trivias, and many more. Just make sure there is plenty to do so nobody gets bored before the clock hits midnight.

Snacks Are Important

We talkies about dinner and creating a menu, but because NYE is a long party, it is extremely impotant to have snacks and other Hors D'oeuvres. You can set up a snack station with charcuteries boards, fruit, chips, cookies, and other deliciosus snakcs. You may also be creative, and create your own bites. Recently, caviar on chips has gone viral so you may want to give that to your guests. Remember, there is no limit in what snacks to serve, just make sure everyone can have something to eat before dinner.

The Drinks

Champgne is usually the drink of choice for NYE, espeuallt to receive the new year. That’s why it is important to have other drinks handy, like wines, non-alcoholic drinks for those who don’t want to drink, vodkas, tequilas, etc. You can also be creative and create some fun cocktails inspired by the new year. Fruit punches or sangrias are reasy to make and will keep everyone happy and drinking throughout the night. Pro-tip: designate a time for new year shots. Also, don’t forget the water; everyone needs to be hydrated to continue the fun.

Make The Countdown Extra Fun

This tip is according to the kind og party you are throwing,m the amount of people and your space. You may want everyone to countdown in yoru backyards, or living room, or watching the ball drop in New York, but that is up to you. Something fun you can do, is pass around NYE’s paraphernalia like sunglasses, hats, horn, etc. Make it so tacky and fun, everyone gets excited for the new year. In some cultures, people eat 12 grapes representing a wish for each month of the new year. Some may also say their resolutions out loud. Whatever you do, make sure everyone feels welcome and ready to welcome the new year in the most memorable way. You may also countdown with fireworks and sparkles, but be careful as these can be dangerous if not used properly.

It’s Your Party So You Decide How To Make It Even More Special

At this point you have everything you need for a memorable NYE’s party, but if you want to go the extra mile you can create a special playlist to receive the new year. Perhaps hire a photographer or set up a photo station so everyone has a memory of the party. Whatever you do, your guests are going to remember the party forever, all thanks to the great host you are.

Happy New Year and remmebert to have fun safe with caution and in good spirits so this new year is even better than the last one.