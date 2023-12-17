13 New Las Vegas Restaurants To Book This Winter

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Food & Drink Feature Guide Food and Drink Feature Culture Feature Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink List - Restaurants List - Bars Restaurants Eat Cocktails Guides New Restaurants Hotel Resto Date Place Bar Bites Hotel Amenities

From Summerlin to the Strip, these are the new drinking and dining destinations lighting up the Las Vegas culinary scene.



Enjoy a taste of Louis XIII Rémy de Martin cognac at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant



Resorts World Las Vegas’ Caviar Bar has undergone a rebrand. Now known as Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, the update reflects the fine dining establishment’s evolvement as a haven for world-class caviar, seafood delicacies and premium spirit options, including the exclusive new Louis XIII de Rémy Martin Cognac Grand Champagne menu. Guests will enjoy a sample of the iconic cognac paired with a Baccarat glass filled with layers of Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt’s truffle potato espuma, Hokkaido uni, crispy potato ribbons and Caspy Reserve caviar. How’s that for luxury?

Caramá

A taste of Italy will arrive in the former Lupo space at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino when Caramá opens in January. The brainchild of world-renowned chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, Caramá is a love letter to Puck’s mother, who taught him to cook. “Caramá will transform the expected into something entirely new. Guests can anticipate a culinary experience that will be nothing short of extraordinary,” says Puck. “Growing up on the border of Italy, I experienced firsthand the cuisine of all the neighboring regions, embracing their textures, sounds, smells and flavors. Caramá will take you on such a memorable culinary journey.” Diners will discover an expansive wine list curated by Piero Selvaggio, a design that pays homage to Italy by Denis Frison and unique spaces ranging from a sleek cocktail bar to an experiential salumi station.

View the famed Bellagio fountains from the new Chéri Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas. PHOTO BY ANTHONY MAIR

Chéri Rooftop

A French-forward jewel box now lies within the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas. Welcome to Chéri Rooftop, an outdoor lounge serving French wines and elegant cocktails. Designed by Campbell House and produced by Las Vegas’ JRS Hospitality, the 9,000-square-foot space sparkles with glimmering chandeliers that hang above sumptuous banquette seating and two bars as live DJs set the soundtrack. “With Chéri, we have created an outdoor retreat that is inviting yet immersive,” says JRS Hospitality managing partner Perry Rogers. “Pairing the magic of a Parisian garden with the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, Chéri will deliver unforgettable experiences for all who walk through the garden gates.” Ooh-la-la!

Don's Prime

The signature steakhouse of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Don's Prime is a return to the classic American steakhouses of yesteryear. Enter the gilded lounge area to grab a pre-dinner drink before sitting down in one of Don's three distinct dining rooms, awash in hues of red, green and blue. Expect premium cuts from the land and sea, including roasted or chilled seafood plateaus, Pat LaFrieda dry-aged meats and globally sourced wagyu. Premium wines, caviar service and all the steakhouse sides you know and love ensure this dining experience is one to remember.

The Fine Salad includes lolla rossa, hidden rose apple, heirloom pears, honeyboat squash, Point Reyes blue cheese, pecans and white balsamic vinaigrette. PHOTO BY LOUIIE VICTA

Fine Company

After refining his skills in some of Las Vegas’ top kitchens—including L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon at MGM Grand and Harvest at Bellagio—chef Roy Ellamar has brought his talents to the Summerlin neighborhood with the debut of Fine Company. Focused on innovative takes on American classics across brunch and lunch, the restaurant emphasizes sustainability and responsible food sourcing. Morning highlights include brown butter pancakes slathered in bourbon maple butter and the breakfast burger stacked with Ellamar’s custom beef grind, cheese, bacon, hash browns, maple syrup and a sunny-side-up egg on a French toast bun. In the afternoon, opt for the porchetta sandwich on potato focaccia bread or the shareable salmon crudo. “I set out on a mission to transport diners to a place where they can connect to their most comforting and delicious memories, as well as time spent with the people they care about.” says the chef. “And I can’t think of anything finer than that.”

The beautiful bar area at Komodo; PHOTO BY JEFF GREEN

Komodo

Following locations in Miami and Dallas, Komodo is now available in Sin City at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The brainchild of Groot Hospitality, Komodo gives diners a taste of Southeast Asia with its signature peking duck, delectable wagyu beef dumplings, inventive Lobster Dynamite appetizer and more. Order the Fortunes Told cocktail, a sip that comes garnished with its namesake treat, and bask in the glow of Komodo's rich red walls and tapestries, the work of the award-winning Rockwell Group. Like all Groot dining concepts, the restaurant's energy is always abuzz with well-dressed patrons and a bass-thumping soundtrack. “Las Vegas is an incredibly exciting city,” says David Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality. “It’s a huge honor for us to open Komodo’s third location at the new Fontainebleau. We’re excited to bring our signature Komodo experience and energy to the strip.”

The entrance to Luchini at MGM Grand; PHOTO BY MICHAEL KLEINBERG PHOTOGRAPHY

Luchini

Thanks to Tao Group Hospitality, a new Brooklyn-style restaurant is now open inside MGM Grand. Enter Luchini, an Italian-American concept offering handmade pasta, pizza, salads and classic cuisine. The vision of Tao Group Hospitality’s Chief Culinary Officer Ralph Scamardella, Luchini shines with entrees ranging from pesto rigatoni to seafood fra diavolo, followed by Nutella profiteroles or an apricot meringa cake for dessert. While you can sip an Amalfitano or Bronx Noir cocktail in the main restaurant, true imbibers should sneak away to Chez Bippy, a secret space outfitted with red velvet drapes, gold banquettes and a ruffle chandelier that sparkles with a disco ball. There’s also an adjacent pizza parlor outside the restaurant for those who want to grab a slice on the go.

Dishes inspired by coastal Mexico await inside the stunning Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant. PHOTO BY RODRIGO HERNANDEZ

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant

Tucked within the new Durango Casino & Resort, Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant sizzles with the flavors of coastal Mexico. Fiery fajitas, meat and whole fish dishes, refreshing ceviche, burritos and tacos are paired with delicious margaritas and cocktails to get the fiesta started. Step inside the 4,700-square-foot space to be transported to a lush world where indoor and outdoor dining takes place under the guidance of Clique Hospitality. Don’t miss the restaurant’s hidden speakeasy Wax Rabbit, a watering hole brimming with tequila, mezcal and DJs spinning vinyl records. Find the “right rabbit to pull” to snag your spot from 6 p.m. to close on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The On Cloud nine cocktail at Nicco's Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Nicco's Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish



Order a dry martini and settle in for an upscale dining experience at the new Nicco's Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish at Durango Casino & Resort. The vision of executive chefs Frankie Gorriceta and Daniel Ye, Nicco's prides itself on scouring the nation for top-notch meats, dry-aged fish and farm-fresh produce. Cocktail lovers should try the On Cloud Nine or Aphrodisiac Myth before digging in to the snow beef carpaccio, scallop crudo, braised center-cut short rib or classic tomahawk.

Orla's lamb and gnudi meatballs; PHOTO BY ANTHONY MAIR

Orla

Debuting Jan. 16 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Orla is the latest dining concept from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina. "Each dish at Orla is a reflection of the food I grew up with, transformed by the techniques I've honed throughout my career," says Mina. “I’m excited to share this personal part of my culinary story with the world.” A love letter to the flavors of Greece and the Middle East, Orla will tantalize taste buds with dishes like urfa-dusted big-eye tuna featuring crispy falafel and whipped tahini topped with spicy Persian cucumber. Diners can also expect gnudi and lamb meatballs, harissa-grilled lamb chops, a chilled lobster salad and more. Stop by between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday or until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The dazzling dining room at Papi Steak; PHOTO BY JEFF GREEN

Papi Steak

Another Groot Hospitality concept, Papi Steak is ready to dazzle meat lovers at the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas in a glitzy space that pays homage to Hollywood's Golden Era. “I’m always thinking about ways to enhance Papi Steak’s offerings, from our food to the design, to the experience,” says co-founder David “Papi” Einhorn of the brand's second location, the first outside of Miami. “As I see it, the bigger and bolder we can go, the better. This isn’t just ‘going out for dinner.’ It’s something so much more. I can’t wait for Las Vegas to see what we can do!” What they can do is offer you an ever-popular Beefcase, a glittering gold attaché that's opened to reveal a 55-ounce wagyu tomahawk. Sink into a booth while a DJ mans the turntables as you indulge in roasted bone marrow, truffle kosher chicken and the signature Papi Steak, a 33-ounce Glatt kosher tomahawk paired with Einhorn's secret sauce.

A peek inside Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas inside Caesars Palace; PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas

Calling all carnivores! Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas made its Strip-side debut in mid-October at Caesars Palace, bringing with it $1 million worth of beef housed in a state-of-the-art dry room hidden beneath the restaurant. Paying homage to the brand’s original Brooklyn location, which opened its doors in 1887, the space was designed by Jeffrey Beers International with exposed brick, oak floors and tabletops, and warm wood paneling. Pull up a seat in the main dining room, at the central bar or within private dining spaces to enjoy classic steakhouse fare across lunch and dinner—think chilled shellfish towers, crisp iceberg wedge salads and USDA prime beef. Save room for dessert—the Holy Cow hot fudge sundae is piled high with homemade whipped cream.

The lush dining area at Summer House; PHOTO BY DAVID BORZKOWSKI

Summer House



California cuisine has arrived at the new Durango Casino & Resort. Welcome to Summer House, Lettuce Entertain You's first off-Strip venture that was designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group and captures the breezy ambiance of a chic beach house. Stop by for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch to dig into Cali-style tacos, pizzas, freshly made pasta and wood-fire-grilled entrees. There's also an in-house market for grab-and-go bites. “Lettuce Entertain You has loved being able to grow with the Las Vegas restaurant community for the last two decades,” says President R.J. Melman. “We’re excited to partner with Station Casinos on the new Durango Casino & Resort with a restaurant ... where guests can celebrate summer all year round.”