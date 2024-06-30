These New Las Vegas Restaurants are Bringing the Heat

Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, List - Restaurants, Restaurants, wine, Apple News, City Life, Eat, Guides, New Restaurants, Date Place, Bar Bites, Food & Drink News Latest,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, List - Restaurants, Restaurants, wine, Apple News, City Life, Eat, Guides, New Restaurants, Date Place, Bar Bites, Food & Drink News Latest,

From Henderson to The Strip, new Las Vegas restaurants are bringing the heat this summer. Here are the hot spots we can’t wait to try.



Ortikia Mediterranean Grill’s beautiful dining room was designed by Studio Collective. PHOTO COURTESY OF BLUE RIBBON RESTAURANTS

ORTIKIA MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

Now open at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino in Henderson, Ortikia is a new Mediterranean concept from chefs Bruce Bromberg and Eric Bromberg, co-founders of Blue Ribbon Restaurants. Salt-baked and grilled seafood, rotisserie-cooked meats, warm vegetables, Greek-inspired appetizers and a crudo bar ensure offerings for every palate. Twinkling lights illuminate the Studio Collective-designed dining room featuring plush banquettes and a handpainted mural by artist Katherine Meredith. “We have always loved the different cuisines and cultures found throughout the Mediterranean,” shares Bruce. “After spending time immersing ourselves in the culinary scene, we are thrilled to share our love for the region through this new restaurant,” adds Eric. Stop by for dinner daily.



Gjelina’s peas on toast; PHOTO BY TRIP DAVIS

GJELINA

A taste of the California coast awaits at Gjelina, opening at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas later this year. Known for its produce-forward dishes featuring locally sourced ingredients, Gjelina rose to fame when founder Fran Camaj opened the first outpost in Venice Beach, Calif., in 2008. “The Venetian has offered us an opportunity to expand our footprint and learn from their support and expertise as we actively look to take Gjelina into new markets,” says Shelley Armistead, partner and CEO of Gjelina Group. “As we embark on this growth, we’re eager to bring our relaxed Venice Beach sensibility to the bustling atmosphere of The Venetian Resort.” Expect fresh salads, artful vegetable plates, delectable pizzas and entrees highlighting bounty from the land and sea across lunch and dinner.



Bramàre offers oysters with creme fraiche, crispy shallot and chili oil. PHOTO BY MARCO HERNANDO/ONESEVEN AGENCY



Bramàre’s Life Gave Us Lemons cocktail; PHOTO BY MARCO HERNANDO/ONESEVEN AGENCY

BRAMÀRE

Tucked in The Collective on Paradise Road, Bramàre is a new Italian fine dining destination from Batch Hospitality. Led by industry powerhouses Constantin Alexander and Evan Glusman—of Piero’s Italian Cuisine, Hakkasan Group and Table 34 fame—Bramàre and its executive chef, Joe Valdez III, will transport diners to Italia through swordfish Milanese, braised beef cheek pizza and tagliatelle pasta, among other delights. Alexander and lead mixologist Oscar Takahashi have collaborated on the cocktail menu, brimming with housemade syrups, fresh garnishes and innovative infusions. Don’t miss The Bragato, a nitro-infused affogato served tableside.



COTE Vegas’ bone-in ribeye; PHOTO COURTESY OF COTE

COTE VEGAS

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas’ $1.5 billion reinvestment project will also help the property welcome COTE Vegas, the Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse by Gracious Hospitality Management. With locations in New York, Miami and Singapore, COTE’s entry into Las Vegas marks its debut on the West Coast. Carnivores will discover a menu that marries Korean barbecue with traditional American steakhouse fare—think A5 wagyu from Kobe, Sendai and Miyazaki and 45- to 120-day aged steak. Those tastes will be paired with pours from the James Beard-nominated wine program featuring over 1,200 labels and a curated selection of cocktails. “I went to UNLV, and my first formative job in the world of hospitality was in Las Vegas, so opening a COTE in this entertainment epicenter is more than just any traditional opening—it’s a triumphant homecoming,” shares Simon Kim, founder and CEO of Gracious Hospitality Management. “While COTE Korean Steakhouse is a concept I created in NYC, the pulsating energy, music and entertainment of Las Vegas has always been intertwined in our brand’s DNA, and we’re taking that to the next level with this opening.” Doors will open in early 2025.