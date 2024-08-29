Food & Drink, Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, Restaurants, Apple News, Eat, Cocktails, Guides, New Restaurants, Date Place, Bar Bites, Food & Drink News Latest,

Las Vegas is cooking up a delicious fall lineup with brand-new restaurants on and off the Strip.



Chef Michael Mina’s famous lobster pot pie will be available at the new Bourbon Steak at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas. PHOTO BY REY LOPEZ

Steakhouse lovers are in for a treat at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, where chef Michael Mina will open his sixth local restaurant in September. Enter Bourbon Steak, Mina’s love letter to all things meat, offering carnivores a selection of premium beef cuts and fresh seafood. Bespoke trolley carts toting shellfish, caviar, chocolate fondue and curated cocktails will roam throughout the modern supper club, designed by Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects. Those tastes will be paired with expertly crafted cocktails from Bourbon Steak’s deft mixology program. “I am thrilled to bring Bourbon Steak home to Las Vegas, and specifically to the Four Seasons,” shares Mina. “This city exudes such a unique energy to me. All of the elements we have added to this concept reflect the essence of Vegas, creating the ultimate dinner and show.”

In early 2025, Michelin- and James Beard Award-winning chef Fabio Trabocchi will debut Fiola Mare at Wynn Las Vegas. Replacing the five-star resort’s Lakeside restaurant—which permanently closed in mid-July—the seafood concept will make a splash with fresh catches from the Mediterranean and East and West coasts. The Las Vegas location will be reminiscent of its sister restaurant of the same name in Washington, D.C., where decadent seafood towers, raw bar selections, tableside displays and grilled entrees will be served adjacent to Wynn’s Lake of Dreams.



Chef Fabio Trabocchi will open Fiola Mare at Wynn Las Vegas in early 2025. PHOTO BY FELIPE CUEVAS

Tucked within Ilumina on Raiders Way in West Henderson, Lexie’s Bistro is a new contemporary American concept offering locals sustainable seafood, prime grass-fed beef and imported ingredients. Sit on the 1,900-square-foot patio to enjoy signature dishes ranging from confit lollipop chicken wings to the short rib sandwich. “Lexie’s Bistro is more than just a restaurant; it’s a dream turned into reality, fueled by passion and a deep love of creating memorable experiences through food,” shares founder and owner Winnie Schulman. “Our focus on sustainability, local sourcing and scratch cooking ensures that every dish is not only delicious but also mindful of our environment and community.” Herbaceous handcrafted cocktails, local beers and timeless wines round out the menu.



A spread of dishes from Lexie’s Bistro in West Henderson; PHOTO BY EUGENE DELA CRUZ, ONESEVEN AGENCY

From the team behind Herbs & Rye, Cleaver and Morning News comes Middle Child, an upscale brunch spot on Paradise Road. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the eatery offers a raw bar, crisp salads, pasta, sandwiches, Benedicts and mains ranging from bone marrow gravy and biscuits to steak frites. Fresh and frozen cocktails get the party started while shareable dishes, including paper-thin sliced octopus carpaccio and crab cakes served with Osetra caviar, ensure delicious options for all palates. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are highly encouraged.



Middle Child’s beautiful dining room; PHOTO BY KEI CHUA

After a two-year hiatus, Tamba has reopened at Town Square Las Vegas. Co-owner Sunny Dhillon is continuing his father’s legacy by tapping chef Anand Singh to reinvent the Indian and Pan-Asian flavors the restaurant is known for. Three distinct dining rooms—highlighted by a 20-seat private alcove—invite gourmands to indulge in Indian ceviche, wagyu kabobs, sous vide murgh makhani and more. A roving cocktail cart will offer luxurious whiskeys like Louis XIII cognac and rare Macallan and Johnny Walker casks. “This is Tamba 2.0—the legacy continues,” says Dhillon. “In a city known for its extravagance, Tamba stands apart, offering a culinary journey where the focus is solely on you and the essence of exquisite cuisine.”



The Jangiri Crunch by Tamba chef Anand Singh reimagines a popular Indian snack; PHOTO BY ANTHONY MAIR