Balla Italian Soul various dishes

From the highest quality and cuts of meats to totally vegan menus and everything in between, we gathered new restaurants and the most anticipated openings in Las Vegas this year. Dining out is even more exciting with these new additions that you have got to try.

Balla Italian Soul

Steamed mussels at Balla Italian Soul Balla Italian Soul was brought to Sahara Las Vegas at the end of 2022 by chef Shawn McClain who has been recognized for his culinary talent by the highly-revered James Beard Foundation as Best Chef of 2006. Deliciously fresh and meticulously flavored savory dishes delight the senses at Balla Italian Soul to warrant revisiting to experience favorite dishes and taste the new spring menu offerings. www.saharalasvegas.com | 702-761-7619

BrewDog

BrewDog lobster mac n cheese

BrewDog offers a brewery and restaurant to satisfy the cravings of beer enthusiasts and foodies alike. The industrial-designed and decorated spot is the first Las Vegas location and occupies the third and fourth floors of Showcase Mall on the Las Vegas Strip. Get lost in the lobster mac n cheese while sipping your favorite beer or nonalcoholic beverage alternative. www.brewdog.com | 702-331-7516

Carversteak

Aged Kansas City strip with savory sides at Carversteak

A thick-cut marbled ribeye, a lean and tender filet and more make Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas the spot for steaks. With an array of cuts and preparations to satisfy, patrons also have a selection of fresh seafood items to try like caviar poppers, lobster en croute and more. Delicious vegetable sides including roasted mushrooms, roasted broccolini, potatoes prepared three ways and more complement entrees. www.carversteak.com | 702-550-2333

Cathédrale

Salt-baked Mediterranean sea bass

Tao Group Hospitality in partnership with MGM Resorts International presents a French-Mediterranean eatery, Cathédrale, which opens on May 1. Coastal cuisine inspired by the regions of France, Italy, Spain and Greece spearhead the culinary direction of Cathédrale with the influence of executive chef Jason Hall and chief culinary officer Ralph Scamardella. Dive into the delicious dishes and cool ambiance of Cathédrale at Aria Resort and Casino. www.taogroup.com | 702-590-8577

Crossroads Kitchen

Truffle mushroom bianca pizza at Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas

Crossroads Kitchen at Resorts World Las Vegas leaves guests satiated. The entirely vegan restaurant offers a menu with classic meat dishes like spaghetti and meatballs but the chef Tal Ronnen version is fully plant-based. Appetizers like the Impossible Cigars and the almond ricotta Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms are missed as soon as they are gone. Made-in-house pasta and pizzas that are healthier than they taste motivate guests to return to dine at Crossroads Kitchen in Resorts World Las Vegas. www.crossroadslasvegas.com | 702-676-7978

Flight Club Flight Club top-shelf dining offering Flight Club located inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort offers a dining experience where various dishes are prepared in flights to give guests the option to try several different sharable menu items with friends. Accompanied by a dart-throwing social aspect, this spot is ideal to gather with friends for a fun dining experience. www.flightclubdarts.com | 702-848-4188

Naxos Taverna

Naxos Taverna open kitchen and dining area

Naxos Taverna at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa opened on February 16, 2023. The Mediterranean menu offers an array of seafood, chicken and additional traditional coastal foods with an open kitchen. www.redrockcasino.com | 702-516-8888

Nobu at Paris Las Vegas

The global restaurant brand Nobu serves top-of-the-line dishes around the world. Caesars Entertainment has an additional Nobu location at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino that opened in early 2022. This location completes the Nobu trifecta in Las Vegas along with the Caesars Palace location—the original—and the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas location. Top-selling items like the Sea Bass with Dry Miso and the Wagyu tacos are available to try along with nigiri, sashimi and other seafood and steak options. www.noburestaurants.com | 702-946-4007

Nusr-Et

Meat butcher Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, took his meats to social media to scale his business to a global sensation. From Istanbul, Miami, Dubai, London, New York, and so many more locations, Salt Bae opened Nusr-Et Las Vegas to bring elements of steakhouse dining, butcher shop fresh cuts and photo opportunities to guests for quite the experience. With international locations catering to celebrity clientele, Nusr-Et Las Vegas brings the meat. www.nusr-et.com.tr | 702-623-0664

Retro by Voltaggio

Bryan and Michael Voltaggio in the kitchen

Retro by Voltaggio debuts at Mandalay Bay on May 3. Brother Bryan and Michael Voltaggio bring their televised culinary concepts to Las Vegas this spring. Classic American dishes are served in the dining space reminiscent of the '80s and '90s eras. www.mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com | 702-632-7401

RPM Italian

Hazlenut tartufo sundae

RPM Italian was brought to The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in May by Guiliana and Bill Rancic with their partners at Lettuce Entertain You. Many guests rave about the authenticity of the Italian dishes prepared and the warm and efficient staff. The Hazelnut Tartufo pictured above melds creamy dark and milk chocolate with crunchy hazelnut bits and smooth caramel. Precede dessert with a savory dinner entree like the Pappardelle Bolognese, Maine Lobster Pansotti or one of the many handmade pasta dish entrees or anti-pasta entrees. www.rpmrestaurants.com | 702-860-2225



Stanton Social Prime





Super tomahawk presentation at Stanton Social Prime

Stanton Social Prime debuted at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on March 18. The steak-forward restaurant nods to old-school Vegas showgirls for the interior style and ambiance with the Tao Group Hospitality influence for the optimal upscale guest experience. Indulge in the black truffle Wagyu ribeye cheesesteak sliders and marvel at the eye-catching 64-ounce super tomahawk presentation for an elevated dinner. www.caesars.com | 702-650-5985

Toca Madera

Toca Madera truffle burger and curly fries

Following the success of the West Hollywood, Calif. and Scottsdale, Ariz. locations, Toca Madera headed to Las Vegas to bring the heat. With classic Mexican cuisine and cocktails to delight and opulent dishes like El Taco Padrino, which intertwines wagyu beef, creme fraiche, gold leaf and caviar, Toca Madera provides delicious and entertaining experiences. The new location at The Shops at Crystals has locals and tourists raving. www.tocamadera.com | 725-255-9030

Toscana Ristorante & Bar

Toscana Ristorante and Bar dessert

Eataly in Park MGM welcomes Toscana Ristorante and Bar to their collection of authentic Italian eateries. Toscana Ristorante and Bar sources the best from Italy to make their central Italian menu closest to the dining experiences in the Tuscan countryside.

Savor the rich and creamy Lasagna Rustica al Forno or cut into the wood fire-grilled Fiorentina porterhouse while sipping a glass of red from the Italian wine selection. Regardless of which appetizers and entrees you choose, this is not the place to skip dessert. The cioccolato dessert challenges anyone to refrain from scraping the last drops and crumbs from the plate. www.parkmgm.mgmresorts.com | 702-730-7646

Wakuda Las Vegas

Two-Michelin-star recipient chef Tetsuya Wakuda teamed up with 50 Eggs Hospitality to open Wakuda's first location in the United States at The Palazzo tower of The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Chef Wakuda expresses his omakase self-titled restaurant, “This concept provides me the ability to offer guests a distinct dining experience while transporting them to Japan through many of the flavors that define the culinary cultural experience." He continues, "I am incredibly proud of the quality of the ingredients that we use that we’ve sourced from suppliers around the world to offer superior quality and maximum flavor.” www.venetianlasvegas.com | 866-659-9643