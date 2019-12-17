The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Phebe Wahl | April 14, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

“I lost count of their many gorgeous designs that I saved on Instagram,” says Jennifer Gracie of New Ravenna. Gracie’s eponymous collection of handpainted, delicate wallpapers are reimagined by New Ravenna’s master mosaicists. Luxe materials bring the delicate designs to life in a mélange of metallic leaf pigments to mimic Gracie’s 24K gold glass, reflective jewel glass and tumbled sea glass. “We have been avid admirers of Gracie for years,” says New Ravenna creative director Cean Irminger. “Our brands have many similarities: We work and innovate in ancient artistic traditions, employ artists with decades of experience, and elevate home furnishings and coverings to an art form. This is a match made in artistic heaven,” Irminger offers. “Wallpaper and showers do not generally mix well,” says Gracie, “so New Ravenna’s mosaic interpretations expand Gracie into the bathroom and kitchen!”