December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi
April 14, 2021

Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Cookbook Makes Salad Simple
April 14, 2021

Check Out Bowmore's Limited Release Timeless Series

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

April 15, 2021

See Celine 10's Youthful Chic Ready-to-Wear Winter 2021 Collection
April 15, 2021

5 Sustainable Fashion Brands We're Loving Right Now
April 14, 2021

Zoom Fatigue? Get Your Glow Back With Potenza's New Skin-Tightening Treatment
The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Phebe Wahl | April 14, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

“I lost count of their many gorgeous designs that I saved on Instagram,” says Jennifer Gracie of New Ravenna. Gracie’s eponymous collection of handpainted, delicate wallpapers are reimagined by New Ravenna’s master mosaicists. Luxe materials bring the delicate designs to life in a mélange of metallic leaf pigments to mimic Gracie’s 24K gold glass, reflective jewel glass and tumbled sea glass. “We have been avid admirers of Gracie for years,” says New Ravenna creative director Cean Irminger. “Our brands have many similarities: We work and innovate in ancient artistic traditions, employ artists with decades of experience, and elevate home furnishings and coverings to an art form. This is a match made in artistic heaven,” Irminger offers. “Wallpaper and showers do not generally mix well,” says Gracie, “so New Ravenna’s mosaic interpretations expand Gracie into the bathroom and kitchen!”

Tags: interior design wallpaper

Photography by: PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

