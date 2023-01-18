The New Range Rover Sport Is A Gnarly Off-Road Warrior

By Nate Chapnick By Nate Chapnick | | Lifestyle

The new Range Rover Sport doesn’t miss a beat with an arsenal of new tech that transforms it from a swanky city companion to a gnarly off-road warrior.

Born from a desire to create an SUV that is as capable on the road as it is off, the Range Rover Sport has made quite a name for itself since its debut back in 2005. Now in its third generation, the new Range Rover Sport, with its hybrid electric powertrains, proves that you can really have it all: thrilling performance on-road and off, timeless Land Rover design and hybrid green efficiency. The vehicle is available in four different powertrains, from the mild hybrid P360 SE to the decked-out P530 First Edition. No matter which iteration you choose, head to your Land Rover dealer quickly because the new Range Rover Sport already has a waiting list.

Light Up The Range Rover Sport debuts surface LED lighting technology to provide an uninterrupted LED lighting graphic that appears the same no matter what angle the lights are viewed from. Family Values Gerry McGovern, Range Rover’s chief creative officer, leads a team of designers who gave the Range Rover Sport its muscular stance and reductionist design, employing technology like a laser-welded roof and power retractable door handles to create its clean, aerodynamic shape. The design is also in keeping with the Sport’s larger Range Rover sibling. Quick & Agile All-wheel steering turns the rear wheels up to 7.3 degrees, making you feel like a parking pro as you squeeze into tight spots around town.



Custom Displays A large 13.7-inch driver display is fully customizable, making it easy to keep your eyes on the road. There’s also a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro haptic touch screen at the center of the dashboard, displaying everything from Spotify record labels to a full suite of cameras, which help you squeeze into tight parking places or hook up your boat trailer. Fit for a King The Range Rover Sport’s throne seats are truly designed for royalty (after all, Land Rovers are the vehicle of choice for the British monarchy). These seats are heated, cooled, adjustable in 22 ways and will even give you a brilliant massage on the go.

Electrifying & Exhilarating The Range Rover Sport’s newest powertrain is a plug-in hybrid electric that delivers an impressive all-electric range of around 50 miles. After the 31.8 kWh battery is depleted, the P440e switches to hybrid mode, where Land Rover’s 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine combines with the 105kW electric motor, resulting in a total system output of 434 horsepower, propelling the 5,860-pound Sport from zero to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds. Bonus: It’s one of the fastest charging plug-in hybrid systems on the market, capable of DC rapid charging to 80% in under an hour. Glued to the Road A powerful 48-volt electronic anti-roll control system generates some 1,000 foot- pounds of torque to counter lateral roll, keeping the Range Rover Sport remarkably flat no matter how hard you push it through corners. More Than Meets the Eye Hidden behind the beautiful leather stitched headrests are speakers that cancel unwanted road noise, making the interior of the new Range Rover Sport feel like a peaceful and quiet sanctuary.

Count Them The Meridian Signature sound system incorporates no fewer than 29 speakers, a subwoofer and 1,430 watts of amplifier power to create an immersive listening experience for even the most discerning audiophiles.