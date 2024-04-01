The Best New Dessert Shops in Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Feature, Guide, Food and Drink Feature, Features, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Celebrity, Food & Drink, List - Restaurants, Restaurants, Eat, Guides, New Restaurants, Hotel Resto, Hotel Amenities, Hotel,

By Anna Dunn & Allison Mitchell

We’ve got a sugar crush on Las Vegas’ newest dessert shops.

Dominique Ansel's "chocolate-covered strawberry" is made of rose genoise cake with strawberry Chambord mousse, strawberry gelée and dark chocolate. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

DOMINIQUE ANSEL LAS VEGAS

Come for the cookie shot vending machine; stay for the world-class pastries. While James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel—the mastermind behind the Cronut—set up shop at Caesars Palace in fall 2022, he recently launched his Bake the World a Better Place collection of pastries. The seven brand-new edible works of art include a stunning “chocolate-covered strawberry” made of rose genoise cake with strawberry Chambord mousse, strawberry gelée and dark chocolate.

THE DONUT HOLE BY CARL’S DONUTS

The famed family-owned Carl’s Donuts has been a Vegas mainstay since 1966, and now, there’s a brand-new spinoff to entice downtown visitors with a sweet tooth. Enter The Donut Hole, a modern twist on the traditional coffee shop. Indulge in classic treats, including glazed doughnuts, maple bars, chocolate sprinkle cake doughnuts, and a selection of elevated options such as apple fritters and brulee cinnamon rolls.



Donutique’s truffle honey doughnut features black truffle honey and honeycomb tuile. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

DONUTIQUE

Since late summer, Donutique at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort has expertly combined doughnuts with artistic influences. Each confection is handcrafted by an in-house team led by renowned chef Keris Kuwana. Crystal chandeliers, Italian marble and local art adorn the chic space, which serves fan-favorite doughnut flavors, including truffle honey and strawberry cheesecake. You’ll also find handmade chocolates and doughnut-shaped French macarons paired with a curated coffee menu.

A spread of delicious doughnuts from Federal Donuts & Chicken; PHOTO BY MICHAEL PERSICO

FEDERAL DONUTS & CHICKEN

James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Michael Solomon and Steve Cook opened the first West Coast location of Federal Donuts & Chicken at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in late February. Traditionalists will love the spiced cake doughnuts doused in unexpected flavors, old-fashioned milk glazes or tossed in custom sugar and spice blends. If you prefer to sip your sweets, try the signature Donut Latte—steamed milk steeped with doughnuts and warm spices.

JUNIOR’S RESTAURANT AND BAKERY

A taste of the Big Apple has arrived at Resorts World Las Vegas, where Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery has opened its first West Coast outpost. In true New York style, Junior’s is best known for its decadent cheesecake, available in 25 unique flavors. The classic remains the bestseller, but strawberry shortcake, carrot cake and raspberry swirl equally entice.



Lady M’s green tea mille crepes cake; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

LADY M

With locations around the globe, Lady M’s newest boutique, located at Resorts World Las Vegas, might just be our favorite. Opened in November, the French-meets-Japanese bakery specializes in mille crepes, delicate cakes with 20 paper-thin handmade crepes layered with fluffy pastry cream. The cakes are served in a gorgeous, light-filled setting studded with hanging florals and dreamy chandeliers. And, as it’s the only Lady M boutique that serves ice cream, be sure to pick up a scoop (or three!) of Van Leeuwen ice cream along with your delicious mille crepes.

Doughnuts from Saint Honoré; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND



SAINT HONORÉ

The Sundry at UnCommons opened its doors in the summer of 2023, bringing with it the second location of Saint Honoré. The vision of Cafe Lola founders Lin Jerome and Alexandra Lourdes, Saint Honoré is billed as the world’s first couture doughnut and beignet patisserie. Expect fromscratch doughnuts made daily from brioche dough and made-to-order French Quarter-style beignets.