A New Beyoncé Film Is On The Way

Beyoncé fans rejoice: a film is coming.

Following the July release of juggernaut album Renaissance, the superstar stars in Tiffany & Co.’s newest campaign, “Lose Yourself In Love.”

As part of the announcement, Bey posted a video clip soundtracked to the album closer, “Summer Renaissance,” that showcases various pieces of Tiffany & Co.’s jewelry collections.

But it’s only a hint of what is to come. The luxury jewelry company confirmed in a press release that a film centered around “Summer Renaissance” will launch in October 2022 and that it “embodies the carefree, joyous spirit of the album as a whole.”

“I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” said Beyoncé of the campaign.

Helmed by three-time Grammy-winning music video director Mark Romanek, the “Summer Renaissance” film is inspired by New York City’s Studio 54 era. Choreography is by Emmy-nominated artist Fatima Robinson.

A possible nod to “Lose Yourself” from Lemonade and “Crazy In Love” from Dangerously in Love, “Lose Yourself In Love” champions the joy of being one’s unapologetic self and is a call to embrace the power of possibility.

“An exploration of fearless creativity, “Lose Yourself In Love” embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product & communications. “Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

Matching Bey’s unrivaled superstardom, the campaign features pinnacle expressions of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Notably, she dons a custom Tiffany HardWear necklace, which took 40 hours to assemble and polish by hand. It is made of 18k gold links three times the scale of the existing Tiffany HardWear graduated link necklace. A limited number of the specialized large-scale necklaces will be available for purchase in honor of the campaign.

Other jewelry in the campaign includes the Tiffany T, Tiffany Knot and the new Tiffany Lock.