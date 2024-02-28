By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture, People, Feature, Events, People Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Art, Awards, Women of Influence Latest, Television, Entertainment,

Joining a long list of esteemed honorees—from Celine Dion to Bette Midler—Carrie Ann Inaba is Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 2024 Woman of the Year.

PHOTO BY THE CONTENT COLLECTIVE

Emmy-winning talk show host and judge for Dancing With the Stars Carrie Ann Inaba will be recognized at Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 40th annual Black & White Ball at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. Here, the multihyphenate star discusses her love of dance and Las Vegas.

What excites you most about this recognition? To be included with such extraordinary women who have received this honor in the past is exciting and humbling. Previous recipients, like Debbie Allen and Ann-Margret, are artists who have paved the way for someone like me to do what I do.

Why are organizations like Nevada Ballet Theatre important to you? Keeping dance alive and well is so important, especially in these challenging times. Dance gives people a way to express themselves that goes beyond words. It’s a way for us to connect as human beings with kinesthetic awareness and tap into our true humanity.

When you’re in Las Vegas, where would we find you? I’m a huge fan of Cirque du Soleil. I’ve seen every show at least twice. Mystère, O and KÀ are captivating. The best shows are in Vegas.

Which celebrity would you love to see compete on DWTS? Craig Ferguson! He’s got humor and the frame that I think would make him a great dancer. Also, perhaps somebody like Britney Spears, who has been a dancer from the very beginning of her career and still dances to this day!

What’s next? I’m currently writing a book and working on producing some projects in the next few years. I’ve always wanted to produce a show in Vegas.