By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Television Entertainment sports

Wynn Golf Club

Netflix organizes its first-ever live sporting event, The Netflix Cup, at Wynn Las Vegas. PGA tour players and Formula 1 drivers compete on Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. PT for the Netflix Cup title.

See Also: Where To Watch The Game In Las Vegas This NFL Season

The live-stream sporting event features drivers from Formula 1: Drive to Survive, a Netflix docuseries following F1 drivers, team owners and managers now on season 6. The Netflix Cup golfers from a Netflix docudrama that observes the lives of professional PGA golfers, Full Swing, pair up with the professional drivers for the eight-hole tournament.

The teams of two players are made of one F1 driver and one PGA golfer. Witness the tournament with F1 Drive to Survive athletes Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz Jr., Lando Norris and Alexander Albon, teamed up with Golf Swing PGA tour golfers Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa.

See Also: More Articles from Danica Serena Stockton

The milestones Las Vegas continues to experience gain even more momentum with the first-ever Formula 1 Las Vegas, which organizers expect to be the largest Formula 1 event in history. Add the first-time Netflix live-stream sporting event in the mix, The Sphere being the first of it's kind, the film industry boom in Las Vegas and additional professional sports teams coming to the city, and the past few years have demonstrated impactful gains. There is no sign of slowing down as historical accomplishments further expand the city's horizons and scope of influence.