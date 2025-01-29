Netflix Bites Vegas To Open At MGM Grand In February

Culture, Food & Drink, Feature,

Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 7

Have you ever wondered if there’s something particularly magical about Eleven’s beloved Eggo Waffles in Stranger Things?

Have you dreamed about having high tea with the Bridgertons?

Do you catch yourself fantasizing about the culinary wizardry on Chef’s Table?

Well, good news. Netflix is making your desires a reality when Netflix Bites Vegas opens at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Feb. 20.

Located in the epicenter of the casino floor, the themed dining experience immerses guests into the world of Netflix, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner menus inspired by the streamer’s most popular shows. Stranger Things fans can opt for “Eleven’s Feast,” crispy chicken and waffle sliders that are served both “Hawkins” style and “Upside Down.” Meanwhile, those looking for something more refined can opt for the Bridgerton Regency Tea, a three-tiered tea service featuring finger sandwiches, scones and pastries. It even comes with a menu designed by Lady Whistledown.

"With Netflix Bites Vegas, we're taking fan-favorite shows from the screen to the table and turning them into a culinary adventure," said Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products. "We’re excited to partner with MGM Grand, experts in hospitality and top-notch Vegas entertainment, to offer fans a new way to experience their favorite stories with an invitation to step into the worlds of Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Squid Game, Chef’s Table, Dinner Time Live with David Chang and more, one bite at a time."

Reality TV fans can get excited about the Too Hot to Handle-inspired bloody mary, a spicy cocktail that comes with its own potholder. There will also be La Casa del Sangria, a Spanish-style cocktail with gold-dusted mint leaves, served in a lockbox—good luck solving the puzzle.

"Las Vegas is all about offering guests extraordinary experiences that let them escape into a new world—just like Netflix,” president and COO of MGM Grand Mike Neubecker adds. “Working with Netflix for Bites Vegas is the ideal partnership because we both know how to captivate and entertain. Together, we’re creating a destination that blends the best of entertainment and cuisine in a way only MGM and Netflix can deliver."

Reservations are now open for Netflix Bites Vegas. Furthermore, Mastercard cardholders will have the extra benefit of special access to priority seating as the preferred payment partner of the pop-up (which is available at Priceless.com).

MGM Grand Las Vegas is located at 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109.

