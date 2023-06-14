15 Rapid Fire Questions With Neil Patrick Harris

By: Stephanie Apessos By: Stephanie Apessos | | People Celebrity

Neil Patrick Harris has a lot on his plate—from his new reality competion show Drag Me To Dinner to his espresso martini collaboration with Thomas Ashbourne and more.

Modern Luxury caught up with the Hamptons cover star at Hampton Magazine’s 45th Anniversary Kick-Off Dinner and he answered our rapid fire questions about everything from his favorite Karaoke song to the most adventurous thing he's ever done and who he'd want to drag to dinner. Read the full interview below:

Favorite role you've ever played? Count Olaf in A Series Of Unfortunate Events.

Favorite musical of all time? Easy. Les Miserables.

Go-to Karaoke song? Probably something from Billy Joel, maybe "Captain Jack."

Best piece of advice you've ever received? To know that life is like waves and you're surfing and that you'll catch a great wave but you're going to have to wait and paddle out for the next set to come.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would it be? Tokyo, Japan.

What's the top of your bucket list? To learn how to juggle five balls.

One thing you've crossed off your bucket list? Sky-diving.

Most adventurous thing you've ever done? White water rafting in Costa Rica.

A skill or a hobby you've always wanted to master? Woodworking.

One thing you'd never try? Cockroaches.

Favorite after-hours drink? My favorite after-hours drink would be the Thomas Ashbourne After-Hours Espresso Martini.

What inspired your espresso martini collaboration? My espresso martini collaboration was inspired by a level of sophistication, class and the idea that you could drink and have caffeine in a to-go beverage that seems like, who wouldn't want that?

Favorite Hamptons restaurant? Probably Sag Pizza in Sag Harbor.

If you could drag anyone to dinner, who would it be? Ohh. David Franco.

Most memorable Hamptons moment? Oh my gosh. Probably the day we moved into our farm, Fun House Farm in East Hampton.

Words of wisdom for your younger self? Stand tall, to speak deeply, to breathe and to dance.

