By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | August 31, 2023 | Magazine Food & Drink Guide Entertainment List - Restaurants List - Shopping List - Bars Community
Southwest Las Vegas is one of the many parts of town that continue to develop. Here are places to dine, shop, relax and have fun in Southwest Las Vegas.
Where To Eat
Black Sheep is a decadent Vietnamese-American restaurant influenced by French cuisine and preparation methods. The culinary prowess of the Top Chef contestant and owner of Black Sheep, Jamie Tran, knocks the socks off of even the most refined palate. Tran packs each dish at Black Sheep with expertise and creativity.
Dinner at Scotch 80 Prime in Palms Casino Resort embodies elegance and extravagance simultaneously. With plating fit to display at a museum, the dishes at this fine steakhouse look just as good as they taste. Dive into the grandiose seafood tower and cut into the many wood-grilled chop and steak options for a satisfying dining experience.
Urth Cafe is open and is the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch. Get lost in the Urth pumpkin pancakes, with pie filling folded into the batter and then topped with acacia honey butter, cinnamon-walnut crumble and whipped cream. For a savory selection, try the pizza huevos rancheros, which features farm-fresh eggs smothered in ranchero sauce, soy chorizo, black beans, and almond and mozzarella cheeses.
Where To Relax
Immerse yourself in the sounds of the running waters of the ponds and creeks and the wind rustling through the many palm trees surrounding Rhodes Ranch Golf Club. Designed by Ted Robinson ASGCA and rated as a four-star golf space by Golf Digest Magazine, Rhodes Ranch Golf Club has relaxing elements on and off the green.
This championship course has hosted the PGA Las Vegas Invitational five times and counting. The 27-hole getaway offers players a serene setting for golf. Enjoy the sunrise, lakes and canyon courses at the Spanish Trails Golf Club.
Where To Shop
Uncommons is a mixed-use center that incorporates eateries, fitness centers, retail shops and more to enjoy. Retailers like Speakeasy Candle Co. Shop offer boutique goods. Shop the artistic candles convincingly modeled after favorite cocktails at Speakeasy Candle Co.
This all-encompassing shopping and entertainment center concept plans to unite the Southwest community for dining, shopping, movie viewing, and more. Perfect for date night, family night or an outing with friends, The Bend aims to create even more culture and community activities in the Southwest. The center plans to build on the lot off of Durango Drive and Sunset Road.
Where To Hit The Town
Ghostbar at The Palms Casino Resort is the place to be in Southwest Las Vegas for a good time, strong drinks and swanky music. Sip cocktails on the balcony deck and admire the glittering Vegas skyline.
For Pre-Dinner Drinks
View this post on Instagram
Stop in for drinks with friends before dinner to enjoy the butterfly effect, which combines Empress 1908 Gin and elderflower. The pomegranate rye rumble stirs the juices of pomegranate and lemons with Sazerac Rye Whiskey and agave nectar to balance the drink for dark liquor enthusiasts. Enjoy the setting and cocktails at Unknown Bar in Palms Casino Resort.
Hidden Gem
For a Vegas local experience, hike the Mountain's Edge trails and take in a different view of the valley. Enjoy a sunset from the top of the mountain while burning calories and increasing endorphins.
Photography by: Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort; Courtesy of Speakeasy Candle Co. & UnCommons; Courtesy of Erik Kabuki Photo Group