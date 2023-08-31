By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Guide Entertainment List - Restaurants List - Shopping List - Bars Community

Scotch 80 Prime at Palms Casino Resort entrees

Southwest Las Vegas is one of the many parts of town that continue to develop. Here are places to dine, shop, relax and have fun in Southwest Las Vegas.

Where To Eat

Black Sheep

8680 Warm Springs Road W / (702) 954-3998 / Website

Black Sheep is a decadent Vietnamese-American restaurant influenced by French cuisine and preparation methods. The culinary prowess of the Top Chef contestant and owner of Black Sheep, Jamie Tran, knocks the socks off of even the most refined palate. Tran packs each dish at Black Sheep with expertise and creativity.

Scotch 80 Prime

4321 Flamingo Road W / (866) 942-7780 / Website

Dinner at Scotch 80 Prime in Palms Casino Resort embodies elegance and extravagance simultaneously. With plating fit to display at a museum, the dishes at this fine steakhouse look just as good as they taste. Dive into the grandiose seafood tower and cut into the many wood-grilled chop and steak options for a satisfying dining experience.

Urth Cafe at Uncommons

6820 Helen Toland / (702) 478-3401 / Website

Urth Cafe is open and is the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch. Get lost in the Urth pumpkin pancakes, with pie filling folded into the batter and then topped with acacia honey butter, cinnamon-walnut crumble and whipped cream. For a savory selection, try the pizza huevos rancheros, which features farm-fresh eggs smothered in ranchero sauce, soy chorizo, black beans, and almond and mozzarella cheeses.

Where To Relax

Rhodes Ranch Golf Club

20 Rhodes Ranch Pkwy. E / (702) 740-4114 / Website

Immerse yourself in the sounds of the running waters of the ponds and creeks and the wind rustling through the many palm trees surrounding Rhodes Ranch Golf Club. Designed by Ted Robinson ASGCA and rated as a four-star golf space by Golf Digest Magazine, Rhodes Ranch Golf Club has relaxing elements on and off the green.

Spanish Trails Golf Club

5050 Spanish Trail Lane / (702) 364-5050 / Website

This championship course has hosted the PGA Las Vegas Invitational five times and counting. The 27-hole getaway offers players a serene setting for golf. Enjoy the sunrise, lakes and canyon courses at the Spanish Trails Golf Club.

Where To Shop

Speakeasy Candle Co. at Uncommons

Uncommons

6820 Helen Toland / (725) 248-3670 / Website

Uncommons is a mixed-use center that incorporates eateries, fitness centers, retail shops and more to enjoy. Retailers like Speakeasy Candle Co. Shop offer boutique goods. Shop the artistic candles convincingly modeled after favorite cocktails at Speakeasy Candle Co.

The Bend

8700 Sunset Road W / (702) 838-8811 / Website

This all-encompassing shopping and entertainment center concept plans to unite the Southwest community for dining, shopping, movie viewing, and more. Perfect for date night, family night or an outing with friends, The Bend aims to create even more culture and community activities in the Southwest. The center plans to build on the lot off of Durango Drive and Sunset Road.

Where To Hit The Town

Ghostbar cocktail

Ghostbar

4321 Flamingo Road W / (866) 752-2236 / Website

Ghostbar at The Palms Casino Resort is the place to be in Southwest Las Vegas for a good time, strong drinks and swanky music. Sip cocktails on the balcony deck and admire the glittering Vegas skyline.

For Pre-Dinner Drinks

Unknown Bar

4321 Flamingo Road W / (866) 752-2236 / Website

Stop in for drinks with friends before dinner to enjoy the butterfly effect, which combines Empress 1908 Gin and elderflower. The pomegranate rye rumble stirs the juices of pomegranate and lemons with Sazerac Rye Whiskey and agave nectar to balance the drink for dark liquor enthusiasts. Enjoy the setting and cocktails at Unknown Bar in Palms Casino Resort.

Hidden Gem

Mountain's Edge

8101 Mountains Edge Pkwy. W / Website

For a Vegas local experience, hike the Mountain's Edge trails and take in a different view of the valley. Enjoy a sunset from the top of the mountain while burning calories and increasing endorphins.