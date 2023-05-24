8 Incredible Nail Artists To Follow on Instagram That Will Inspire Your Next Manicure

By: Mia Rasamny By: Mia Rasamny | | Style & Beauty

As nail art trends become increasingly popular, nail art appointments are in higher demand than ever. No outfit is complete without a full set of nails, whether it's a casual, clean look for every day or a special event.

As a result of the hype, nail artists worldwide are on the rise and showing people how to express themselves through vibrant and playful manicures. The nail designs modern artists can create is mind-blowing, and with the joys of social media, so many looks are re-creatable.

Whether you’re looking for design inspiration or to make a booking via DMs, these nail artists on Instagram are worth a follow.

Nuka Nails

Anoushka Anastasia and Kadimah Aaliyah are an English nail artist duo and best friends you have to know! Born and raised in London, Anastasia and Aaliyah are behind the eccentric nail salon based in Ladbroke Grove, West London. With six years of experience between the two, services range from regular manicures to the most complex nail art, all of which are handpainted. Their talent has been tapped by Nike, Puma, Vans, Asos and more. From custom nail chains to neon flames, Nuka Nails can hand-produce your nail vision in a matter of minutes. If you’re not in the London area, look out for one of Anastasia’s nail-art master classes to recreate your favorite designs at home.

Nails By Mei

Mei Kawajiri is among the most famous nail artists in the world. Her Instagram followers include the Hadid sisters, Dua Lipa, Iris Law and more. Initially from Japan but currently based in New York, Kawajiri is known for intricate handmade 3D stiletto nails. Many of the most unique and abstract nail designs seen on fashion runways or magazine covers can be attributed to Kawajiri. While it might be hard to obtain an appointment, her Instagram is sure to inspire and push your own manicures out of your comfort zone.

Imarni Nails

Imarni Ashman’s nail designs have been featured in the pages of Vogue and V magazine, as well as plenty of red carpets. Classy, chic and intricate fine-line matte designs are among Ashman’s signatures. Still, she is sure to offer a high-quality manicure of any shape and style with her many years of experience. Ashman opened a pop-up salon in London but now works from booking only. Ashman’s clients range from Lily Allen to Paloma Faith, and maybe you.

Naomi Yasuda

Naomi Yasuda is better known to her followers as Naomi Nails NYC, and this Big Apple creative is taking the world of nail art to a whole new level. Her cool clientele includes everyone from hip DJs and fashion models to freaking Madonna, and her talents really shine via the custom manicure styles she creates for her funky friends. Her work appears in numerous magazine spreads and fashion campaigns, including looks for Balmain, MAC, Paper and Rolling Stone. She's also teamed with nail companies on press-on designs in the past, so watch her feed for the latest.

Nails By Kami

From Central London to Greece, France to Turkey and back, European-based nail artist Kami has been hand painting nail designs for more than 10 years. From unique designs to animal print French tips and diamond nails, Kami can create almost any design of your choice. If you find yourself in Bodrum, Mykonos, or the South of France, be sure to DM Kami for some glamorously unique nails.

Queenie's Nails

Based in the heart of D.C., Queenie’s nail salon offers proficient manicure services as well as acrylic extensions and over-the-top nail art. Bring in a design of your choice, or allow Queenie to let loose on her own creative eye. Her talent shines through her designs, and you can personalize each step along the way. If you’re in the DC area, be sure to give Queenie a visit.

Eva Hall Nails

Eve Hall is a self-taught nail artist based in London, England. Choose any nail design you can think of; Hall can create it for you. From her unique designs to your own creations, Hall is an extremely talented nail artist. Over the years, her skills have excelled, and her client base has increased dramatically. During COVID-19 quarantine, Hall created handpainted, press-on nails that were a huge success and allowed individuals to have perfectly manicured nails even during lockdown. Hall is definitely one to watch, and her creations are surely an inspiration.

She Nails It

Probably the most surreal nails you’ll ever lay eyes on, Leanna Woodley takes manicures to a whole new level. From stilettos covered in gems to 3D Jelly nails, Woodley’s designs have been featured in magazines and runways for truly going above and beyond. Whether you are looking for a perfect manicure or nails that are completely out of this world, Woodley has the inspiration and skill. To top it all off, Woodley has released a cuticle oil called “Liquid Gold” that can be purchased on her website, because good nails start with your cuticles.

