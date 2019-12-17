At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

See Mugler's Spring/Summer 2021 Collection in Reverse

Nilam Mukherjee | April 2, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Mugler Spring/Summer 2021

The digital acrobatic fashion show you didn’t know you were waiting for is finally here.

Mugler embraced digital fashion in full form for its Spring/Summer 21 collection in a two-part showcase, the second half of which debuted a few days ago.

The pandemic did not keep creative designer Casey Cadwallader from excellence. In the thrilling opening, Bella Hadid is launched into thin air to outlandish catwalks, and the entire show was filmed in reverse, making it that much more exciting. Brought to life by Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, who leaped onto the runway along with supermodels Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Omahyra Mota, Alek Wek and more, the production of this show spins beautifully out of control.

See also: Runway Report: Fashion News From Celine, Louis Vuitton and Thom Browne

Worn by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat, the French fashion house never fails to exude empowerment and elegance. Well known for figure-hugging bodysuits, the collection also includes a massive mesh moment with models wearing fitted, glittery, nude illusion dresses.

“It’s important to do the jaw-dropping scandalous stuff; that’s what this house is built on," Cadwallader said in a statement from Vogue, "but it’s also about trying to address an interesting day-to-day wardrobe too." The glimmering combination of fabrics, technology and manipulation asserted the Mugler brand’s mastery over the digital fashion concept.

The show was not Cadwallader’s first hand at creating a digital fashion masterpiece. Part one of the Spring/Summer 21 series opened with a virtual cameo of Bella Hadid and featured the supermodel as an ethereal digital pegasus.

Having a creative blast making these videos, Cadwallader moved even further outside the box for the runway production’s choreography and filmography.

“Should a hyper-charged Hunter Schafer jump off a box onto the runway to drum and bass music? Yes!” Cadwallader is quoted. “I’ve always wanted models to break into dance on the runway or to do something, but when it’s a live show it’s very risky. The runway can be intense and scary, and the audience is often exhausted, but when you’re doing a film you can mess around, play and edit.”

See also: Spring Fever: Fashion Moments To Watch this Season

Mugler once again exceeded our expectations, serving some seriously bold looks and fearless moves to power through this new season of fashion.

See part two of Mugler’s Spring/Summer 21 production below.

Read more about Mugler’s Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear collection via Vogue.

