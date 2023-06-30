What To Watch In July: 11 Must-See Movies & TV Shows

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Feature Television Movies

As summer slides into full swing, the chatter around the season’s best new movies and television releases is heating up. And while we’re all still basking in the joy of driving with windows down and cranking upbeat pop anthems, a lineup of highly anticipated films and shows are primed to deliver entertainment for those muggy summer nights indoors. See below for the 11 best titles premiering this July.

Wham!

Chronicling the rise and fall of pop duo Wham!, this documentary is told through never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with George Michael and Andrew Ridgley and pulls back the curtain on the group’s exuberant bubblegum pop era and tumultuous breakup. Whether you grew up dancing to “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” or have come to appreciate the ’80s in recent years, Wham’s meteoric success and cultural influence make for a fascinating watch.

Where to watch: Netflix starting July 5

Joy Ride

Starring Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu alongside Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu, a quartet of best friends travel across Asia in search of Audrey’s (Park) birth mother and end up on the trip of a lifetime illuminated by bonding, friendship, belonging and debauchery.

Where to watch: In theaters starting July 7

Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One

After a few pandemic-related delays, Tom Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. The seventh installment in the action franchise follows Hunt as he embarks on a mission to track down the syndicate responsible for corrupting the IMF's intelligence network. Jam-packed with breathtaking stunts, international escapades and plot twists at every turn, Mission: Impossible remains an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride perfect for a summer blockbuster escape.

Where to watch: In theaters July 12

Survival of the Thickest

Comedian Michelle Buteau stars as Mavis Beaumont who is suddenly single and thrown into rebuilding her life as a struggling stylist. Based on Buteau’s collection of essays, watch as Mavis is fueled by her love for fashion, her chosen family and herself and comes to thrive.

Where to watch: Netflix starting July 13

Theater Camp

Following an applauded debut at Sundance Film Festival, Theater Camp swings into theaters with a story of one summer where a longtime, rundown theater camp in upstate New York faces troubles when its owner lands in the hospital and her clueless, aspiring entrepreneur vlogger Troy (Jimmy Tatro) must work with lifelong best friends and drama instructors Amos (Ben Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon) and the rest of the staff to keep camp afloat.

Where to watch: In theaters July 14

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Returning for season two, The Summer I Turned Pretty picks up where the first season left off following teenager Isabel “Belly” Conklin. As Belly returns to the summer beach house, love triangles form and heartbreak ensues in this sweet coming-of-age tale adapted from Jenny Han’s bestselling novel.

Where to watch: Prime Video starting July 14

Bird Box Barcelona

Following the massive success of 2018’s Bird Box, Bird Box Barcelona finds Sebastian on his own survival journey in the destroyed streets of the Spanish city after a mysterious force wipes out much of humankind. He forms rock alliances with fellow survivors to be able to escape Barcelona, but all the while an even more menacing threat grows.

Where to watch: Netflix on July 14

Too Hot To Handle Season 5

Too Hot To Handle is back for more romance and rule-breaking in paradise. This time, the high-stakes dating show jets off to another luxe destination where there’s sure to be no shortage of drama under the sun.

Where to watch: Netflix starting July 14

Barbie

Perhaps the biggest movie of the summer, Oscar-nominated writer-director Greta Gerwig brings the infamous Mattel doll to life by chronicling Barbie (Margot) and Ken’s (Ryan Gosling) odyssey from the perfect (and very pink) Barbie Land to the real world. Set to a curated soundtrack by Mark Ronson, Barbie and Ken discover the ups and downs of life among humans.

Where to watch: In theaters starting July 21

Oppenheimer

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the biographical thriller captures the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist, who was part of the Manhattan Project team that developed the first atomic bomb. It clocks in at three hours and features a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

Where to watch: In theaters starting July 21

This Fool Season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Fool (@thisfoolhulu)

Though Julio Lopez (Chris Estrada) is out of a job at Hugs Not Thugs, he, cousin Luis (Frankie Quinones) and Minister Payne (Michael Imperioli) are up to more antics around East Los Angeles. Tune in later in the month to see what happens as they embark on new careers and romances as roommates.

Where to watch: Hulu starting July 28

Whether in search of lighthearted stories or intense dramas, the premieres launching in July offer a little something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, turn on your screen of choice and dive into the on-screen stories you won’t want to miss this summer.

