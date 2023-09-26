Search Our Site

11 Pieces For The Modern Mountain Man

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede By: Faye Power Vande Vrede | September 26, 2023 | Style & Beauty

Suit up for the season with technical fabrics, modern puffers and smart accessories.

Chilliwack bomber, canadagoose.com; Shop here

Wool Jacquard beanie, moncler.com; Shop here

Ski goggles, dior.com; Shop here

Nuxx backpack, ysl.com; Shop here

Snowboard, dior.com; Shop here

Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Chronograph Apollo 8 44.25 mm, omegawatches.com; Shop here

Balaclava in cashmere, hermes.com; Shop here

SL/80high-top sneakers in canvas and leather, ysl.com; Shop here

Logo-appliqued ribbed wool and cashmere-blendsweater, mrporter.com; Shop here

Ski mitten, dior.com; Shop here

Black multicolor bonded nylon satin sportswear padded blouson, gucci.com; Shop here


