11 Pieces For The Modern Mountain Man

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede By: Faye Power Vande Vrede | | Style & Beauty

Suit up for the season with technical fabrics, modern puffers and smart accessories.

Canada Goose

Chilliwack bomber, canadagoose.com; Shop here

Moncler X Billionaire Boys Club

Wool Jacquard beanie, moncler.com; Shop here

Dior Men

Ski goggles, dior.com; Shop here

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Nuxx backpack, ysl.com; Shop here

Dior Men

Snowboard, dior.com; Shop here

OMEGA

Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Chronograph Apollo 8 44.25 mm, omegawatches.com; Shop here

Hermès

Balaclava in cashmere, hermes.com; Shop here

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

SL/80high-top sneakers in canvas and leather, ysl.com; Shop here

Moncler Genius X Billionaire Boys Club

Logo-appliqued ribbed wool and cashmere-blendsweater, mrporter.com; Shop here

Dior Men

Ski mitten, dior.com; Shop here

Gucci

Black multicolor bonded nylon satin sportswear padded blouson, gucci.com; Shop here