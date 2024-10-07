Mötley Crüe Returns to Las Vegas Strip With 2025 Residency

People, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, People Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Entertainment, Music,

By: Kendall Moller By: Kendall Moller | | People, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, People Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Entertainment, Music,

Rock legends Mötley Crüe are making a triumphant return to Las Vegas next spring with a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Called The Las Vegas Residency, the 11-show limited series will run from March 28 through April 19, 2025, marking the band’s first return to the Strip in over a decade.

Over a decade ago, Mötley Crüe hit the Vegas circuit with a 2012 run, Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City, which was then followed by 2013’s Evening in Hell. They are ready to once again bring their hard-hitting show to the city that never sleeps. The residency will feature performances that take fans on a journey from the music of their early days on the Sunset Strip to their current record-breaking stadium tours, with the band promising a mix of classic hits and long-requested deep cuts in a brand-new immersive stage production.

“Mötley Crüe and Las Vegas have always been the perfect combination of extravagance and decadence,” the band shared in a joint statement. “We've always loved the idea of the Vegas residency, because we've always loved the idea to stay in one location so we could build a unique show for the fans. We're excited to get into rehearsals and work up a lot of songs that have been requested by the fans for years.”

Tickets for the residency go on sale to the general public Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. However, Mötley Crüe’s loyal fanbase can take advantage of multiple pre-sale opportunities well before that. Members of the band’s S.I.N. Club had early access starting Oct. 4. Those interested in joining the S.I.N Club can also sign up still.

Additionally, Citi Card members can purchase tickets through a pre-sale now as part of the Citi Entertainment program. Pre-sales for MGM Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers started on Oct. 7.

See the full list of Mötley Crüe’s 2025 residency dates below.

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Wednesday, April 2

Friday, April 4

Saturday, April 5

Wednesday, April 9

Friday, April 11

Saturday, April 12

Wednesday, April 16

Friday, April 18, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025

All shows will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early, as past Mötley Crüe residencies have sold out very quickly.

See Also: Pitbull Brings Miami Heat to Las Vegas with New Residency at Fontainebleau