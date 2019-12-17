By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 26, 2021 |

Confident, dynamic, and a man on a mission – there are many ways to describe motivational speaker Andreas Küffner. A self-motivated individual with a deep desire to help others become the best versions of themselves, Küffner believes he’s at the right place at the right time. Here’s an exclusive interview.

Q1. What inspired you to become a motivational speaker?

A. Well, it’s quite simple. When I was little, I always liked talking to people, connecting with others and often found myself in the company of interesting, curious, intelligent, and all-in-all people worth knowing. I realized that I was never happier than when I was among people, listening, sharing, and occasionally offering a humble solution of my own to their problems. I decided to hone my natural ability to forge genuine connections by becoming an entrepreneur. It helped me know this dynamic world from the inside out and provided me with enough confidence to take it upon myself to reach out to those who feel crushed, lost, confused, and stagnated by it.

Q2. Why do you think people connect well with you?

A. I don’t know if I should be the one answering that question. However, from what I’ve been told and from what I have trained myself to be, I believe people feel that they can open their hearts out to me without the fear of being judged one way or another. I am an excellent listener, and I have often found listening skills to be the defining trait of many helpful individuals. Other than that, I try to practice what I preach and keep myself available for people.

Q3. What is your core area of expertise as a motivational speaker?

A. I try never to forget the basics. I am here to motivate people to become their best version, to unhinge themselves from anything that’s holding them back from achieving their real purpose and goal. All around the world, no matter where you go, people are looking for ways to improve their lifestyle and up their social game. I help them diagnose obstacles that may be keeping them from achieving their goal and then find ways to overcome that obstacle completely.

As a motivational speaker, Andreas Küffner’s passion and love for his job are palpable. With the world of entrepreneurship becoming more and more competitive, individuals like Küffner can help entrepreneurs deal with rising pressure.