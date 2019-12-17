At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

March 18, 2021

Fewocious' New Frontier: How Teen Artist Is Leading an NFT Renaissance
Read More

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
Read More

February 26, 2021

Double Vision: Coco & Breezy on Fashion, Music and Real Estate

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 24, 2021

3 Next-Level Passover Recipes from Celeb Chefs to Spice Up Your Seder
Read More

March 24, 2021

Weekly Recipe: H Woo Lee's Bone Marrow Pappardelle
Read More

March 17, 2021

19 of the Best Italian Restaurants Across America

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 26, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins Nets $7.5 Million for Las Vegas Mega-Mansion
Read More

March 25, 2021

Lighting Designer Ted Bradley's Brilliant Work
Read More

March 18, 2021

NFTs Enter Real Estate with Digital 'Mars House' Sold for $500,000

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 24, 2021

Check Out The Gucci Virtual 25, Gucci's First Virtual Sneaker
Read More

March 24, 2021

Runway Report: Fashion News From Celine, Louis Vuitton and Thom Browne
Read More

March 23, 2021

Hublot and Shepard Fairey Launch Second Luxury Timepiece Collab
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

An Exclusive Interview with Motivational Speaker Andreas Küffner

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 26, 2021 |

Confident, dynamic, and a man on a mission – there are many ways to describe motivational speaker Andreas Küffner. A self-motivated individual with a deep desire to help others become the best versions of themselves, Küffner believes he’s at the right place at the right time. Here’s an exclusive interview.

Andreas_Küffner_2.JPG

Q1. What inspired you to become a motivational speaker?
A. Well, it’s quite simple. When I was little, I always liked talking to people, connecting with others and often found myself in the company of interesting, curious, intelligent, and all-in-all people worth knowing. I realized that I was never happier than when I was among people, listening, sharing, and occasionally offering a humble solution of my own to their problems. I decided to hone my natural ability to forge genuine connections by becoming an entrepreneur. It helped me know this dynamic world from the inside out and provided me with enough confidence to take it upon myself to reach out to those who feel crushed, lost, confused, and stagnated by it.

Q2. Why do you think people connect well with you?
A. I don’t know if I should be the one answering that question. However, from what I’ve been told and from what I have trained myself to be, I believe people feel that they can open their hearts out to me without the fear of being judged one way or another. I am an excellent listener, and I have often found listening skills to be the defining trait of many helpful individuals. Other than that, I try to practice what I preach and keep myself available for people.

Q3. What is your core area of expertise as a motivational speaker?
 A. I try never to forget the basics. I am here to motivate people to become their best version, to unhinge themselves from anything that’s holding them back from achieving their real purpose and goal. All around the world, no matter where you go, people are looking for ways to improve their lifestyle and up their social game. I help them diagnose obstacles that may be keeping them from achieving their goal and then find ways to overcome that obstacle completely.

As a motivational speaker, Andreas Küffner’s passion and love for his job are palpable. With the world of entrepreneurship becoming more and more competitive, individuals like Küffner can help entrepreneurs deal with rising pressure.

Tags:

Photography by: Photo courtesy of Andreas Küffner

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: