By: Emily Adams By: Emily Adams | | Food & Drink Feature Guide

LPM Restaurant & Bar

If your mom's version of the best day ever involves a memorable meal, consider a decadent brunch or dinner out at one Of Las Vegas' finest restaurants. From multi-course dining experiences to buffets packed with sweet and savory delights, read on for where to eat on Mother's Day.

Brezza

Website / 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Located inside Resorts World Las Vegas, Brezza Italian is inviting you for a celebration to remember this Mother's Day. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy an exclusive free-flowing brunch experience. Executive chef Nicole Brisson has prepared an unforgettable, seasonal, farm-to-table dining experience. Highlights include Cappellacci Oreganata, King Crab frittata and beef cheek ravioli. Elevate your celebration with mimosas, Bloody Marys or crafted cocktails.

Illuminarium

Website / 3246 W Desert Inn Rd 89102

Celebrate Mother’s Day in full bloom at Illuminarium with a special showing of O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers. Experience art, nature and brunch like never before. Georgia O’Keeffe’s iconic stills will be brought to life, making an optimal backdrop to an all-you-can-eat selection of brunch favorites. Brunch begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 2:30 p.m. but the exhibition will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to grab your tickets ahead of time.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

Website / 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Located at Wynn Las Vegas, La Cave is celebrating all moms this year with an extravagant brunch menu. From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., indulge in the likes of Angus mini burgers with chipotle barbecue sauce and bacon onion marmalade or cream cheese pancakes topped with ube jam and whipped sweet cream. With this, a range of bottomless libations is also included which is optimal for this celebratory day.

La Fontaine

Website / 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Embark on a culinary journey with La Fontaine this Mother’s Day. Executive chef Laetitia Rouabah will unveil an all-new menu that blends cherished favorites featuring shellfish, decadent desserts and supplemental specials like caviar service and shaved black truffle and more. Brunch is priced at $99 per guest and comes with a complimentary glass of Champagne.

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Website / 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S 89109

This curated 12-course feast offers some of LPM’s renowned daytime favorites in a shareable way. From warm, buttery croissants and baguettes with French jams to savory delights like salmon carpaccio and lobster eggs benedict, it will be a brunch to remember. Treat your special lady to special LPM’s award-winning cocktails, each with its own delightful surprise or beverage packages with endless Champagne or rosé or non-alcoholic cocktails. Each mom will receive a complimentary rosé and Mother’s Day chocolates upon arrival.

Toca Madera

Website / 3720 S Las Vegas Blvd 89158

Reserve a table ahead of time at Toca Madera for a spectacular Mother’s Day brunch. Available all weekend, treat your mom to indulgent dishes like Oysters Rockafeller or the show-stopping French toast platter with brûléed bananas and cinnamon whipped cream. Don’t forget to order the Porque Yo Lo Digo cocktail for an extra special touch.

Vic’s

Website / 355 Promenade Pl 89106

Treat a special woman in your life to a Mother’s Day brunch at Vic’s with live jazz and complimentary mimosas. Here, indulge in Italian-American classics and specialty crafted dishes like crab benedict, heart-shaped lobster and cheese ravioli. Kids can enjoy a special waffle with berries with an egg and a side of bacon.