Danica Serena Stockton Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Lifestyle Holiday Shop Community

Mother’s Day in Las Vegas can be extra special with some planning ahead and thoughtfulness. Mothers are the source of life for all. Without them, none of us would exist so make the mothers in your life feel extra appreciated this Mother’s Day with these suggestions of how to spend Mother’s Day in Las Vegas.

See Also: How To Celebrate Mother's Day Together Or Apart

Not only can we honor our mothers through organizing outings for them or gifting them something specifically tailored to their interests, but we can deepen our love and understanding of ourselves through our mothers as well. She is a part of you and you a part of her, so treat yourself by treating your mother this year. Make memories together or find ways to make her feel special if you are apart for a long distance Mother’s Day.

Brunch Date

Brunch at Crossroads Kitchen in Resorts World Las Vegas

Brunch with friends we know so well! Switch it up and brunch with mom this Mother's Day. Indulge in eggs benedict, pancakes, bottomless mimosas and endless laughter this Mother's Day.

Gifts Big and Small

Tulip bouquet tied with ribbon

Gift something special that shows you are observant of what interests the moms in your life. Distinguish the topics and activities that she talks most about or is involved in often. Does she garden a lot, go to yoga classes frequently or collect vintage wines? Sweeten the gift with a bouquet of flowers and a thoughtful gift that shows you notice her preferences.

See Also: The 31 Best Las Vegas Bars And Lounges

Night Out on the Town

For the socialites, treat her to a night out on the town and give her a reason to get dressed up. Enjoy cocktails at these outdoor bars and lounges or some of these best bars and lounges in Las Vegas before heading to dinner at Lago at Bellagio Las Vegas or at Vic’s Las Vegas for a live jazz infused dining experience. Grab tickets to a show like Six the Musical at The Venetian or to a music concert at one of these AEG theaters that are know to have big name musicians like Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Guns n’ Roses, Usher and more.

Outdoor Adventure

Evolution Expeditions kayak tour through the river

An outdoor adventure is a great way to connect with your mother while reconnecting with Mother Earth. Embark on a kayak journey through the Hoover Dam, hike some of the best trails in Las Vegas or set up a beautiful picnic. Easier and more level nature walks are also available for those mothers who may enjoy gentler activity. Take to nature to soak in some sun and breathe in fresh air. Select one of these hiking trails to enjoy this Mother’s Day.

Spa Day

Awana Spa at Resorts World dry heat and infrared sauna

Relax this Mother’s Day at one of the most luxurious spas in Las Vegas. Treat mom to a massage to knead away any aches and pains. Soak in the hot tub together before or after your treatments. Lounge around common area amenities like indoor pools, jacuzzis, deluges, dry and wet saunas and more for a pampering session this Mother’s Day. Come out feeling like a brand new person and help mother to do the same. Elect services like full body massage, full body scrubs, facials and more.