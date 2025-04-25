How To Celebrate Mother's Day In Las Vegas

Calendar, Food & Drink, Events, Drink, Food & Drink Feature, Entertainment, City Life, Eat, Guides,

By: Hannah George By: Hannah George | | Calendar, Food & Drink, Events, Drink, Food & Drink Feature, Entertainment, City Life, Eat, Guides,

From spa days to fancy brunch, tasting menus, bakery treats and more, here's how to show mom a great time in Las Vegas.

Book The Royal Tea Affair this Mother’s Day at Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar. PHOTO BY JEREMY OKADA



Fontainebleau Las Vegas

In French fine dining fashion, La Fontaine will prepare a luxurious buffet and à la carte brunch for Mother’s Day. On the menu, find omelette Parissienne and tarte flambée, and on the buffet tables, discover an endless selection of fresh fruit and pastries, chilled seafood, charcuterie and slow-roasted prime rib. If you really want to treat mom, opt for caviar and truffle add-ons.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Pamper Mom this Mother’s Day with a trip to the 27,000-square-foot Waldorf Astoria Spa. Offering two new treatments for this special occasion, choose from the 90-minute Motherly Bliss exfoliation service and full-body massage or the nearly two-hour skin-softening facial and body scrub. After, enjoy tea at Peacock Alley with dainty tea sandwiches and plenty of delicious treats. Cheers!

Waldorf Astoria Spa. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Bellagio Resort & Casino

The resort’s seafood hideaway, Michael Mina, offers a top-of-the-line three-course brunch for Mother’s Day. Start with fresh-cut ahi tuna tartare before rich Maine lobster pot pie and strawberry shortcake, for a sweet finale. Don’t forget mimosas or Bloody Marys—whichever Mom prefers—for a toast, or make it bottomless for a booze-forward brunch.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

At LPM Restaurant & Bar, sit on the stunning outdoor terrace while treating Mom to fluffy French toast and Belgian waffles, substantially-seasoned ribeye and an eye-catching seafood tower. Once plates are cleared, make sure the woman of the hour gets her takeaway gift and photo op to commemorate the day long after its conclusion.

Resorts World Las Vegas

Inside Resorts World Las Vegas, the award-winning steakhouse Carversteak is branching out from its typical meat-forward offerings this Mother’s Day. With a spectacular seasonal menu, fork into Hudson Valley foie gras and fennel-infused seared scallops, though heartier cuts are available, such as Colorado lamb and filet of ribeye.

Hudson Valley Foie Gras from Carversteak. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

The Venetian Resort

One of the Strip’s most beloved establishments is serving up endless eats for Mother’s Day this year. At chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon, journey through a three-course tasting brunch including an everything bagel with crème fraîche and smoked salmon, poached Maine lobster and potato gnocchi atop herb beurre blanc and bite-sized mignardises for dessert. If Italian cuisine is more her thing, Brera Osteria has you covered with a four-course tasting menu with standouts like saffron-infused mafalde pasta and strawberry pistachio cake. Lastly, chef Lorena Garcia’s Latin American restaurant, Chica, will serve a specialty prix-fixe from Buñuelo donuts with a trifecta of dipping sauces to tender chicken chilaquiles verde.

Honey Salt

Locally-loved eatery Honey Salt brings the Mother’s Day celebration from brunch till dinner with specials like the peaches & cream Dutch baby pancake and bountiful lobster salad. Pair the meal with a bottle of prosecco and toast to the special woman in your life.

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Inside the resort, book a reservation at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca for a festive, Tuscan-style brunch. While the regular menu will be available, opt for the specials such as lemon curd-layered limoncello pancakes, king crab stuffed artichokes, lobster orecchiette and a Vermentino strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca's floral awash interiors. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Emmitt’s Vegas

Brunch is served this Mother’s Day, thanks to our friends at Emmitt’s Vegas. Executive chef Antwan Ellis curated an ultimate buffet with uber-fresh seafood and sushi stations, freshly carved leg of lamb and NY strip, quiches, avocado toast, miso-glazed salmon, shrimp and grits, sugared Belgian waffles, and so much more. Plus, each table gets its own basket of buttermilk biscuits and blueberry muffins. Get ready to dig in!

Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Skip the trip to the City of Lights and head up to the Eiffel Tower Restaurant this Mother’s Day. At this picturesque Parisian hot spot, a three-course Mother’s Day brunch awaits with selections such as decadent crème brûlée French toast, lobster eggs Benedict, a pancake soufflé and fruit-forward cocktails to say “Cheers!” all afternoon.

Shrimp cocktail with a view at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar

Take teatime to the next level this Mother’s Day with Chopped: Gold Games alum chef Keris Kuwana’s The Royal Tea Affair. The three-course to-do features lemon aioli-doused lobster caviar crostinis, wild berry scones and citrus mousse—best enjoyed with a piping hot cup of premium tea. Make it a boozy celebration with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary cart service. Cheers to that!

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Harrah’s Las Vegas

Show Mom how much you appreciate her with a prix-fixe steak dinner this Mother’s Day. Start with crisp steak house salad or burrata cheese and herbed gremolata before a magnificent surf and turf display, with a select side of your choosing. Top it all off with an Oreo-dusted white chocolate cheesecake.

Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at Flamingo Las Vegas

From Swiss cheese-topped French onion soup to a nine-ounce filet, treat the special woman in your life to a fabulous steak dinner at Bugsy & Meyer’s. For a sweet treat, select from the signature chocolate cigar cake or an in-season mixed berry cheesecake.

Bugsy & Meyer’s playful restaurant interiors. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Harlo Steakhouse & Bar

This elegant Summerlin-based steakhouse is hosting a deliciously curated Mother’s Day brunch. Over three courses, enjoy poached tuna Nicoise salad, a gruyere and prosciutto Monte Cristo and carrot cake—with options to add caviar bites and a seafood plateau.