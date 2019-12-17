At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Mother Launches a Responsible Capsule Collection Using UpCycled Materials

Claire Harper | February 19, 2021 | Style & Beauty

MOTHER Denim 60%.jpg

More often than not these days, it seems that fast fashion is (thankfully!) becoming a thing of the past while sustainable practices are here to stay. One brand leading the charge is denim brand MOTHER. The company debuts 60% MOTHER, a limited-edition upcycled capsule launching Spring 2021, born out of the brand’s commitment to be more responsible for its damages, overages and discarded materials. “This is one of our first steps to reducing our footprint,” says co-founder and Creative Director Tim Kaeding. Each of the one-of-a-kind garments in the 21-piece collection—think patterned jumpsuits cut from shrink blankets and denim scraps; distinctive women’s jackets repurposed from vintage men’s jeans; high-waisted shorts that reemerged from deconstructed Vietnam-era trooper pants; and more—is handmade using no new resources. MOTHER plans to release multiple capsules per year, each based on the damages, overages, waste and rag house finds during that current design period. “This season, the pieces have more of a utilitarian feel based on the military rag house finds we were working with,” Kaeding adds. Even better, the collection will be packaged in biodegradable bags made from 100% recycled low-density polyethylene. Now this is a fashion movement we can get behind.

EDITORIAL07198.jpg

Tags: fashion spring fashion sustainable fashion los angeles clothing launch fashion designers fashion trends fashion news clothing launch

Photography by: Courtesy of MOTHER

