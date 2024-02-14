17 of the Most Romantic Restaurants Across the US

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Love is in the air, and it’s hungry!

Take your other half on a romantic dinner date, wherever you may be in the United States. We asked our editors across the country to share lists of the most romantic restaurants in their cities, and from Los Angeles to Miami, there’s something to make your someone special feel extra special!

See also: 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants Across America

Atlanta - Canoe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canoe Restaurant (@canoe_atl)

4199 Paces Ferry Road, SE; 770-432-2663 / Website

Nestled on the banks of the Chattahoochee River, the tranquil surroundings of Canoe provide a serene setting for a romantic meal. The luscious green garden bathed in the glow of lantern lights is ethereal, especially when paired with delicious fare from roasted halibut to springer mountain chicken. After dinner, take a romantic stroll through their meandering paths. Fall even more in love with the rest of the romantic restaurants on Atlanta's full list.

Aspen - Betula

525 E. Cooper Ave., #201; 970-922-8103 / Website

Owner and chef Laurent Cantineaux embeds her love for French Pan-American cuisine and the Roaring Fork Valley into Betula, a culinary masterpiece in the Rocky Mountains. Lovely menu dishes that pair substance and style include tuna tacos, pan-seared duck foie gras and pan-seared Colorado trout, showcasing regional delicacies and a cozy ambiance. Encapsulating the richness of alpine experiences and celebrating locally foraged ingredients, Betula is the ultimate date night destination. Don’t finish there. There’s more to love on Aspen’s full list.

Boston - No. 9 Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No. 9 Park (@no9park)

9 Park St.; 617-742-9991 / Website

Timeless elegance envelopes this historic townhouse nestled in Beacon Hill. Views of Boston Common paired with dark wood floors and shimmering antique chandeliers create a moody, intimate atmosphere. After settling into warm leather and sage velvet banquettes, dine on chef Barbara Lynch’s tasting menu or savor the giannone chicken terrine—a James Beard Award-winning wine list further elevates this culinary journey. Keep the love flowin’ at one of the other fine eateries on Boston’s full list.

Chicago - Bavette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bavette's Steakhouse (@bavettessteakhouse)

218 W. Kinzie St.; 312-624-8154 / Website

An upscale New American restaurant with French flair, Bavette’s boasts impressive menu selections, from filet mignon to its delicious chocolate cream pie. With intimate velvet seating and dim lighting, this River North steakhouse is the perfect destination for a memorable evening. Indulge in even more sweetness with Chicago’s full list.

Dallas - Al Biernat’s

4217 Oak Lawn Ave.; 214-219-2201 / Website

Slipping away from the bustle of downtown Dallas for a more intimate evening, Al Biernat’s offers a refined private dining experience for couples searching for that ideal blend of cozy conversation and sumptuous cuisine. Savoring the restaurant’s signature dishes—from specialty cocktails to succulent steak entrees crafted with inspired seasonings and gourmet sides—each bite draws you deeper into an enchanted evening built for two. Cuddle up to more romantic meals at one of the restaurants on Dallas’ full list.

Hamptons - Topping Rose House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Topping Rose House (@toppingrosehouse)

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike; 631-808-2000 / Website

With locally sourced seasonal ingredients and impeccable culinary craftsmanship, Topping Rose House exceeds all culinary expectations on the East End. With an impressive lineup of restaurants scattered throughout New York, it’s safe to say that you have been wined and dined by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The experience, set in a romantic rustic-chic dining room, features a plethora of plates from caviar to the crackling cheddar cheeseburger—let’s feast. Be sure to feast your eyes on the rest of the menus from The Hampton’s full list.

Hawaii - 53 By the Sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 53 By The Sea (@53bythesea_hawaii)

53 ‘Ahui St., Honolulu, O‘ahu; 808-536-5353 / Website

Enjoy a selection of surf ’n’ turf specialties, including Atlantic lobster and braised short rib, while watching surfers catch waves at the mouth of the Kewalo Basin and take in the incomparable view of Diamond Head’s regal profile from this seaside eatery. Seek more romance on Hawaii’s full list.

Houston - Karne

2805 White Oak Dr.; 713-993-6588 / Website

Marrying a mix of the classic American steakhouse with traditional Korean fare, Karne dazzles and delights in the Heights neighborhood. The modernized Korean steakhouse, from restaurateur Jason Cho with chef Yurum “KP” Nam leading the charge in the kitchen, is rife with authentic ingredients and fresh flavor profiles. As for this Valentine’s Day? Choose between a three or five course menu, complete with a limited edition cocktail and live DJ. Discover more to love on Houston’s full list.

Las Vegas - Don's Prime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fontainebleau Las Vegas (@fontainebleaulasvegas)

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, 2777 South Las Vegas Blvd.; 1-833-702-7070 / Website

Experience Don's Prime, the signature steakhouse at Fontainebleau Las Vegas named for Fontainebleau Development CEO and chairman Jeffrey Soffer's father, Don. Immerse yourself in a sanctuary of midcentury glamour, where the finest steaks, pre-prohibition cocktails and exquisite wines await. Three distinct dining rooms and a gilded lounge area await patrons. Feel the love in the ravishing red room accented with beautiful blooms. Feeling lucky in love? Try one of the other romantic restaurants on Las Vegas’ full list.

Los Angeles - Arden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz (@deeelizious)

8289 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood; 213-712-6567 / Website

Eat at West Hollywood’s very own enchanted garden, enrobed in overflowing flowers in voluminous vases and statues greeting you at each step. Indoor or outdoor, pink and green triumphs the space—making dinner feel more like a fairy tale than a meal on the town. Snack on oysters and citrus salad to start and yuzu tagliatelle to share. If you thought that was a living fantasy, try some of the other restaurants on Los Angeles’ full list.

Miami - The Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller

9011 Collins Ave.; 305-768-9440 / Website

From its glamorous dining, beautiful atmosphere, and great service, The Surf Club Restaurant by chef Thomas Keller is one of the most romantic, impressive, and elegant restaurants in Miami. With a focus on interpretations of classic continental cuisine, the Michelin-starred restaurant serves the freshest ingredients from the produce, fish, meat and more. With an impressive wine list, including a diverse selection of both new-world and old-world wines from all around the world, this decadent experience sets the scene for romance. Fall in love all over again at one of the other romantic restaurants on Miami’s full list.

New York City - One If By Land, Two If By Sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One If By Land, Two If By Sea (@oneifbylandnyc)

17 Barrow St.; 212-255-8649 / Website

Often recognized as the most romantic restaurant in New York, it's no surprise One If By Land, Two If By Sea made the top of the list. With its beautiful chandeliers, brick fireplaces and candlelit tables, this Manhattan restaurant has a charm that can't be beat. Enjoy its traditional American cuisine while listening to the sounds of live piano and the chatter of love. The city that never sleeps also offers much more by way on romance on NYC’s full list.

Orange County - Knife Pleat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KNIFE PLEAT (@knifepleat)

South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Suite 3001, Costa Mesa; 714-266-3388 / Website

Knife Pleat, South Coast Plaza's premier Michelin-starred restaurant by power couple Tony Esnault and Yassmin Sarmadi, was founded on romance, so it’s no surprise the culinary hot spot offers the same inviting energy for a great date night. Contemporary French cuisine is served a la carte or as either a four- or six-course endeavor, walking you and your date through luxe caviar services, seafood, wagyu and a choice of delicious sweet treats. Save room for later, because there’s more romance on Orange County’s full list.

Palm Beach - BiCE Ristorante Palm Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BiCE Ristorante Palm Beach (@bicepalm)

313 ½ Worth Ave.; 561-835-1600 / Website

The airy restaurant features charming touches like arched windows overlooking the courtyard. BiCE exudes sophistication with a menu crafted by esteemed restaurateur Maurizio Mazzella. Guests can expect to indulge in authentic pizzas fresh from the wood-burning oven along with treasures like Venetian-style crab cakes, delicious pastas, and fresh seafood. BiCE embodies la dolce vita in an elegant yet approachable oasis. Find even more romance by the sea on Palm Beach’s full list.

Philadelphia - Alpen Rose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpen Rose (@alpenrosephl)

116 S. 13th St.; 215-600-0709 / Website

There’s one accent a romantic, intimate room needs: a grand chandelier. Coupled with dry-aged steaks, seasonal dishes and exceptional cocktails, Alpen Rose is the perfect date night spot. Indulge in the beef wellington or lobster linguine—you won’t regret it. You also won’t regret checking off the other romantic restaurants on Philly’s full list.

Scottsdale - Talavera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talavera Restaurant (@talavera_restaurant)

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, 10600 East Crescent Moon Dr. 480-513-5085 / Website

Traditional Latin flavors meet dramatic desert vistas at Talavera, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North’s signature steakhouse. Executive chef Chuck Kazmer’s flavorful fare spans from stuffed Iberico pork with apple cider foam to King salmon roulade with smoked tomato sauce and roe, plus a signature paella that showcases chorizo, chicken, pork belly, lobster, prawn and so much more. There’s no shortage of romance in this desert, so be sure to check the rest of Scottsdale’s full list.

Washington, DC - The Inn at Little Washington

Middle and Main Streets, Washington, Va.; 540-675-3800 / Website

Whisk your date away to the charming countryside with a visit to The Inn at Little Washington. Their restaurant’s exquisite cuisine, detailed walls and stunning light fixtures create an opulent ambiance. The menu features a blend of French and American flavors, with dishes made from the finest local ingredients. Make date night a tradition and try the rest of the restaurants on DC’s full list.

Looking for even more romantic ideas? Check our list of the best date spots across the country, too.