The 16 Most Romantic Restaurants in Las Vegas

Step up your romance at these Las Vegas restaurants.

The dining room at Carbone at ARIA Resort & Casino; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

Carbone

The brainchild of restaurateurs Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick, Carbone charms with spectacular cuisine and an ambiance that will have sparks flying. With a range of decadent Italian dishes, the menu speaks everyone’s love language, with options ranging from spicy rigatoni and lobster fra diavolo to veal parmesan and octopus pizzaiolo. And since sharing is caring, don’t miss the prime porterhouse for two, grilled on charcoal, which will surely make this date night one to remember.

A look inside the new Don's Prime at Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO BY CONNIE ZHOU

Don's Prime

Experience Don's Prime, the signature steakhouse at Fontainebleau Las Vegas named for Fontainebleau Development CEO and chairman Jeffrey Soffer's father, Don. Immerse yourself in a sanctuary of midcentury glamour, where the finest steaks, pre-prohibition cocktails and exquisite wines await. Three distinct dining rooms and a gilded lounge area await patrons. Feel the love in the ravishing red room accented with beautiful blooms.

Don't miss the Eiffel Tower viewing deck at Paris Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

While skipping town to France may not be on the calendar this month, Paris Las Vegas’ Eiffel Tower Restaurant delivers the romance of the City of Lights to the Las Vegas Strip. Elevate your date night by visiting The Caviar Bar, where Champagne washes down blinis and the delicacy, curated by proprietor chef Jean Joho. Zip up to the Eiffel Tower viewing deck after dinner to admire the view of the Bellagio fountains as you toast your special someone.

Giada

Wine and dine the Giada de Laurentiis way at the Emmy Award-winning chef's signature restaurant at The Cromwell. Request a windowside table to enjoy a stunning view of Las Vegas' glittering city lights as you dig into de Laurentiis' classic Italian dishes, including her famous lemon spaghetti.

The patio at Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Lakeside

There are plenty of fish in the sea—and on your plate—at Lakeside, where your elegant dinner comes with a show. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Lake of Dreams, this Wynn Las Vegas dining outpost invites guests to indulge in fare by executive chef David Middleton. Expect line-caught sustainable seafood, including oven-roasted lobster and king crab, which will make waves on any date night. Splashy!

Le Cirque

With two Michelin stars and a AAA five-diamond rating, Le Cirque holds a special spot in every gourmand’s heart. Open Thursday through Sunday—and on Valentine’s Day—the French favorite is helmed by chef Dameon Evers, an alum of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Beverly Hills, Gordon Ramsay’s namesake eatery in West Hollywood and Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak. Couples can choose from a five- or eight-course tasting menu with primo views of the Bellagio fountains. Uncork an evening of love by opting for the in-house sommelier’s curated wine pairings with your tasting menu—we’ll toast to that.

Pull up a seat and enjoy a cocktail at LPM Restaurant & Bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Say bonjour to love at LPM Restaurant & Bar, a classic French-Mediterranean gem that has charmed Sin City with its delectable fare. The menu at LPM is a culinary journey that showcases traditional French flavors with a contemporary twist—signature and salivating dishes include the yellowtail carpaccio, warm prawns and marinated lamb cutlets. Romance is in the air at this restuarant inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Marché Bacchus

Nothing beats dinner with a view, especially when lakeside holding a glass of wine from Marché Bacchus’ wine shop. Since 2007, this eatery has aimed to offer a European dining experience, serving fine French plates in an intimate and relaxed atmosphere. Say “au revoir” to the bright lights of Sin City’s nightlife scene and indulge in French bistro classics, including sea scallop crudo and its luxurious caviar service.

Michael's Gourmet Room

Michael’s Gourmet Room has stood the test of time (over 30 years, to be exact) but continues to stay relevant with its steakhouse classics. Only 50 guests at a time can get a first taste of the award-winning restaurant’s plates, whether opting for the prime sirloin steak or Maryland lump crab cocktail. Save room for dessert—sweet tooths will have a field day with the Michael’s pastry cart.

NoMad Library Restaurant

Located within the NoMad Las Vegas hotel, this restaurant is a haven for book lovers and food enthusiasts alike. The stunning dining room features sky-high shelves of beautiful books, a space inspired by the Library of NoMad New York. For Valentine's Day, NoMad will offer a three-course menu highlighted by lobster bisque, winter truffle and pink oyster mushroom risotto, surf and turf, and a chocolate malt dessert. How sweet!

The beautiful lounge area at Ocean Prime; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime Las Vegas radiates with splendor at its sky-high location at 63 Las Vegas. Executive chef Eugenio Reyes stuns with a sophisticated yet energetic scene, as stunning views of the Strip provide a visual feast through the expansive walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. Indulge in succulent lobster, tender filet mignon and signature seafood cocktail.

Picasso

Romance is in the air in Sin City, especially at Bellagio’s Picasso. Chef Julian Serrano has curated the ultimate five-course Spanish- and French-inspired menu for up to 16 tables as guests admire the splashy Bellagio fountains. While vegans can indulge in the roasted mushroom and onion truffle tart, meat aficionados will have difficulty deciding between the Japanese wagyu filet mignon or prime petit filet mignon for their main course.

Prime Steakhouse

Jean-Georges Vongerichten is known for authentic, perfectly grilled cuts at his renowned establishments, and Prime Steakhouse is yet another culinary masterpiece in his ever-growing portfolio. The indulgent signature steakhouse at Bellagio features a rich color scheme of chocolate and teal, designed by Michael DeSantis. Guests can savor prime selections like an 18-ounce ribeye and the decadent chilled shellfish platter.

Restaurant Guy Savoy

Whether toasting to a special occasion or simply dining over the love of life, Restaurant Guy Savoy offers a five-star experience for diners to indulge in. For the ultimate luxury, book the two- to six-seat Krug's Chef's Table featuring a 10-course meal paired with Krug Champagnes. In addition, guests can feast their eyes on an extensive wine list, a decadent dessert menu and an a la carte menu, all complete with the touch of the famed Guy Savoy.

Scarpetta

Celebrate your burning love at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Scarpetta. Request a windowside table to enjoy stunning views of the Bellagio fountains as you indulge in Italian fare and a premium wine selection. This culinary experience includes dishes ranging from scallops to short ribs to spaghetti. Save room for dessert—the Nutella bombolini is the ultimate way to savor the moment.

Sinatra

In the heart of Encore at Wynn Las Vegas lies Sinatra, a traditional Italian restaurant that honors the Rat Pack legend with classic Italian dishes accompanied by his timeless tunes. This restaurant brings la dolce vita to the Strip, where the culinary genius of chef Theo Schoenegger makes it a magical experience for couples. Dishes that pay homage to the artist, like Frank’s Spaghetti and Clams and Ossobuco My Way will prompt love at first bite.